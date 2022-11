Maritime & Merchant Bank : Financial Report 30.09.2022

Financial Report 30.09.2022

The profit for the period 01.01.2022 - 30.9.2022 before tax was USD 9 389 448 (USD 6 066 875 01.01.2021 - 30.9.2021) and profit after tax1 is USD 7 042 086 (USD 4 550 156 as of 30.9.2021). The bank has no credit losses or distressed loans. Net interest margin increased to 4.2% in Q3-2022 from 3.1% in Q3-2021. ROE before tax was 11.8% in Q3-2022, up from 7.2% in Q3-2021. The cost/income ratio came in at 39% in Q3- 2022, down from 46% in Q3-2021.

Yet another quarter has passed with severe geopolitical disturbances and unrest in the financial markets while the general energy crisis in Europe is taking its toll in the industry production with costs for power supply climbing to record high levels. There is no prospect of a quick resolution to the tragic war between Russia and Ukraine, leaving many unanswered questions about what effects the war will have on economic development in Europe and otherwise impact on global economy. The forecast for GDP growth in Europe is 3.1% according to figures from OECD/IMF for 2022, 3.2% for the world. So far, the forecast for 2023 for GDP growth in Europe is 0.5% based on the same sources and 2.3% for the world. The geopolitical situation with origins from the Russia/Ukraine conflict means that the estimates are highly uncertain.

World seaborne trade currently shows a flat to slightly rising trend if you look at the development over the last 12 months; the forecast (Clarksons Research) is approximately 1% growth in 2022. But again, this estimate will probably be characterized by unpredictable elements in view of a heated geopolitical situation that could have an impact on cargo volumes. New building order books for tank and bulk give reason for conditional optimism that the freight markets for dry cargo and in particular tank can be maintained at attractive levels in the short and medium term. Order books for tank and dry cargo of around 5% and 7% of the sailing fleet is historically on the low side and gives reason to hope for a reasonable market balance in the next 2-3 years.

Time is running fast towards the turn of the year and the introduction of International Maritime Organization's (IMO) regulation aimed at emissions from ships. The Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) is the tool that measures how much CO2 each ship emits. The new regulations are introduced on the 1st of January 2023, but the rating will be given based on data collected throughout 2023 thus the individual ratings will be assigned at the start of 2024. The ships will be rated from A to E, where A is the highest rating. As always with the introduction of new regulations, there are many different opinions about how the rules should be understood - and CII is no exception. As an example, CII is calculated based on Annual Efficiency Ratio (AER) and many debates take place in this area. Some argue that the principles that form the basis of the calculation - maximum load capacity and not the actual transported cargo load- lead to inefficient transport and thus works against its purpose. However, the international shipping industry is investing enormous resources to adapt operations, ships and equipment to comply with the new regulations.

This ability to adapt to new rules, which has characterized the international shipping industry for years, never ceases to impress and we feel privileged to work closely with the shipowners and to follow this work. With the growing pressure on the shipping industry to reduce CO2 emissions, the collective innovative power and ability to implement that will be the decisive factors in reaching ambitious goals for the good of all.

