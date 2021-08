Maritime & Merchant Bank : Financial Report 31.06.2021

Financial Report 30.06.2021

The profit for the period 01.01.21 - 30.6.2021 (H1 2021) before tax was USD 3 886 299 (USD 2 279 981 in H1 2020) and profit after tax is USD 2 914 724 in H1 2021 (USD 1 709 986 in H1 2020). The amount of disbursed loans increased with 20.5% during the period 01.01.21 - 30.6.2021 from USD 268 mill to USD 324 mill. The bank has in addition a considerable amount of loans in process which will be disbursed during the first part of 3rd quarter. There has been no credit losses and the bank have no non-performing loans.

The headlines from the shipping scene during Q2 has continued to be marked by the historical development in the container market. The freight rates have risen to record levels in all size segments and there are no clear signs the situation will ease down within the short-term horizon which is a result of a series of specific events. The pandemic has caused a comprehensive unbalance in the global manufacturing and distribution which is deeply reflected in seaborne trade. The various setbacks in the fight against Covid- 19 has led to new temporary lock-down of production plants, ports, terminals and distribution channels, especially in Asia which again has resulted in sharp increase in handling time of each container due to the congestion. The final result of this is an extraordinarily high utilization rate in the segment and corresponding increase in freight rates and asset values.

The dry-bulk sector has as well, continued its very positive development during Q2 driven by a general increase in demand for raw materials and a modest increase in the tonnage supply. The prospects for the remaining part of the year is generally being commented as most positive - in particular for the smaller and medium sized segments.

The tanker segment is still hampered by low utilization and freight rates below operational costs for the larger ship types, and we have to go back many decades to find a market with the same poor characteristics. Hopefully the second half of 2021 will show improvements, while the prevailing forecasts and analysis points in different directions.

For a project-oriented bank like ourselves, the general current sentiment is favourable as the interest for investing in shipping projects is high and leads to an increase in opportunistic sale and purchase activity. With the general background picture of the shipping industry at present we are looking into the next two quarters with a great deal of excitement and ambitions for our lending activities.

2