Maritime & Merchant Bank : Minutes from Annual Shareholders Meeting 2023
03/21/2023 | 09:21am EDT
In case of discrepancy between the Norwegian language
original text and the English language translation, the
Norwegian text shall prevail.
PROTOKOLL FRA
MINUTES FROM
GENERALFORSAMLING
GENERAL MEETING
MARITIME & MERCHANT BANK ASA
MARITIME & MERCHANT BANK ASA
Den 16. mars 2023 ble det avholdt ordinær
On March 16th, 2023 an ordinary General Meeting was
generalforsamling i Maritime & Merchant Bank ASA
held in Maritime & Merchant Bank ASA (the
("Selskapet") i Oslo.
"Company") in Oslo.
CEO Halvor Sveen åpnet møtet etter fullmakt fra styret
CEO Halvor Sveen opened the meeting with authority
og tok opp fortegnelse over møtende aksjeeiere og
from the Board of Directors and registered the
fullmakter, inntatt i vedlegg 1. 4 092 021 aksjer var
attendance of shareholders present and proxies, as
representert, tilsvarende 50,09 % av totalt antall
listed in Appendix 1. 4,092,021 shares were
utestående aksjer og stemmer.
represented, equivalent to 50.09 % of the total number
of outstanding shares and votes.
Til behandling forelå:
The following matters were on the agenda:
1.
ÅPNING AV GENERALFORSAMLINGEN
1
OPENING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS MEETING
Bankens CEO, Halvor Sveen åpnet generalforsamlingen.
CEO Halvor Sveen opened the shareholders meeting.
2
VALG AV MØTELEDER
2
ELECTION OF A CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING
Generalforsamlingen fattet følgende enstemmige
The General Meeting made the following unanimous
vedtak:
resolution:
"Halvor Sveen ble valgt som møteleder."
"Halvor Sveen is elected as chairman of the
meeting."
3 GODKJENNING AV INNKALLING OG DAGSORDEN
3
APPROVAL OF THE NOTICE AND AGENDA
Generalforsamlingen fattet følgende enstemmige
The General Meeting made the following unanimous
vedtak:
resolution:
"Innkalling og dagsorden godkjennes."
"Notice and agenda are approved."
4 VALG AV PERSON TIL Å MEDUNDERTEGNE PROTOKOLLEN
Generalforsamlingen fattet følgende enstemmige vedtak:
"Ole Bård Jacobsen velges til å medundertegne protokollen sammen med møteleder."
5 GODKJENNING AV ERKLÆRING OM GODTGJØRELSE
I henhold til styrets forslag fattet generalforsamlingen følgende enstemmige vedtak:
"Erklæring om godtgjørelse godkjennes."
6 GODKJENNING AV GODTGJØRELSE TIL STYRET
I henhold til styrets forslag fattet generalforsamlingen følgende enstemmige vedtak:
"Styrets medlemmer skal motta godtgjørelse på til sammen USD 278 925 (USD 234 390 + USD 44 534), jfr. note 8 i årsberetningen) for deres bidrag i 2022."
7 GODKJENNING AV GODTGJØRELSE TIL REVISOR
Generalforsamlingen fattet følgende enstemmige vedtak:
"Godtgjørelse til Selskapets revisor på USD 72 930 i revisjonshonorar for regnskapsåret 2022 godkjennes."
4 APPOINTMENT OF REPRESENTATIVE TO SIGN THE MINUTES ALONGSIDE THE CHAIR
The General Meeting made the following unanimous resolution:
"Ole Bård Jacobsen is elected to co-sign the minutes."
5 APPROVAL OF THE REMUNERATION STATEMENT
In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the General Meeting made the following unanimous resolution:
"The remuneration statement is approved."
6 STIPULATION OF DIRECTORS EMOLUMENTS
In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the General Meeting made the following unanimous resolution:
"The Board of Directors shall receive emoluments in the amount of USD 278 925 (USD 234 390 + USD 44 534), cf. Note 8 in the Annual Report) in consideration for their contributions in 2022."
7 APPROVAL OF THE AUDITORS REMUNERATION
The General Meeting made the following unanimous resolution:
"Remuneration to the Company's auditor of USD 72 930 for the financial year 2022 is approved."
2/7
8 GODKJENNING AV ÅRSREGNSKAP OG ÅRSBERETNING FOR 2022
I henhold til styrets forslag fattet generalforsamlingen følgende enstemmige vedtak:
"Styrets forslag til årsregnskap og årsberetning, herunder utbytte for regnskapsåret 2022 godkjennes."
9 AKSJESPLITT 1 TIL 10
I henhold til styrets forslag fattet generalforsamlingen følgende enstemmige vedtak:
«I henhold til styrets forslag gjennomføres det en aksjesplitt i Selskapet, hvor antall aksjer økes fra 8 170 048 til 81 700 480, og den pålydende verdien av hver aksje reduseres fra NOK 10 til NOK 1. Selskapets vedtekter endres til å reflektere endringene i aksjekapitalen, som inntatt i vedlegg [•] til protokollen for generalforsamlingen.
Vedtektene § 2 endres til å lyde:
Selskapets aksjekapital er NOK 81 700 480, fullt innbetalt og fordelt på 81 700 480 aksjer, hver pålydende NOK 1."
Banken vil komme tilbake med eksakte datoer for Aksjesplitt, men prosessen er stipulert til å skje i første halvdel av juni.
10 STYREFULLMAKT TIL UTSTEDELSE AV NYE AKSJER
I henhold til styrets forslag fattet generalforsamlingen følgende enstemmige vedtak:
8 APPROVAL OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR 2022
In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the General Meeting made the following unanimous resolution:
"The Board of Directors proposal for financial statement and annual report, including dividend for the financial year 2022 is approved."
9 A SPLIT OF THE SHARES 1 TO 10
In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the General Meeting made the following unanimous resolution:
"In accordance with the proposal from the board of directors a share split is carried out in the Company, where the number of shares is increased from 8 170 048 to 81 700 480, and the nominal value of each share is reduced from NOK 10 to NOK 1. The Company's articles of association are amended to reflect the changes in the share capital, as attached in appendix [•] to the minutes from the general meeting."
The articles of association section 2-1 is amended to read:
The Company's share capital is NOK 81 700 480, fully paid and divided among 81 700 480 shares, each with nominal value of NOK 1.
The Bank will return with exact dates for the Split of Shares, but the process is stipulated to take place in the first half of June.
10 BOARD AUTHORISATION TO ISSUE NEW SHARES
In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the General Meeting made the following unanimous resolution:
3/7
"I henhold til allmennaksjeloven § 10-14 gis styret fullmakt til å utstede nye aksjer i Selskapet på følgende vilkår:
Styret kan beslutte å forhøye Selskapets aksjekapital med inntil NOK 25 000 000, ved utstedelse av inntil 25 000 000 nye aksjer, hver pålydende NOK 1.
Styret har fullmakt til å bestemme tegningskursen på et senere tidspunkt innenfor intervallet NOK 7,8 (vekslingskurs 10,00) til NOK 13,5 (vekslingskurs 10,00). Styret skal fastsette tegningskursen i forhold til NOK tilsvarende et aksjekursintervall på USD 0,78 - USD 1,35 basert på valutakursen for USD dollar (USD) Selskapet oppnår på utvekslingstidspunktet (ved oppgjør).
Aksjekapitalforhøyelsen kan bare gjennomføres med kontantinnskudd. Fullmakten inkluderer ikke retten til å utstede aksjer mot tingsinnskudd eller til å pådra Selskapet særlige plikter jf. allmennaksjeloven § 10-2.
Fullmakten omfatter ikke beslutning om fusjon i henhold til allmennaksjeloven § 13-5.
Kapitalforhøyelsen kan gjennomføres ved en eller flere rettede emisjoner. Styret gis fullmakt til å fravike eksisterende aksjonærers fortrinnsrett til å tegne aksjer i henhold til allmennaksjeloven § 10-4, jf. § 10-5.
Styret gis fullmakt til å gjennomføre nødvendige endringer i Selskapets vedtekter i forbindelse med overnevnte kapitalforhøyelser.
"In accordance with the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act section 10-14, the Board of Directors is authorised to issue new shares in the Company based on the following terms:
The Board of Directors may resolve to increase the Company's share capital by up to NOK 25,000,000, by issuance of up to 25,000,000 new shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 1.
The Board of Directors is authorised to determine the subscription price at a later time within the range of NOK 7.8 (exch. rate 10.00) to NOK 13.5 (exch. rate 10.00). The Board of Directors shall fix the subscription price to the NOK equivalent of a share price range of USD 0.78 - USD 1.350 based on the exchange rate for US dollar (USD) the Company achieves at the time of exchange (on settlement).
The share capital increase may only be affected against cash contribution. The authorisation does not include the right to issue shares against contribution in kind or to impose specific duties on the Company, cf. the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act section 10-2.
The authorisation does not include resolution on merger pursuant to the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act section 13-5.
The share capital increase may be effected through one or more private placements. The Board of Directors is authorised to deviate from the existing shareholders' pre-emptive right to subscribe for the shares pursuant to the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act section 10-4, cf.
section 10-5.
The Board of Directors is authorised to carry out necessary amendments to the Company's articles of association in connection with any share capital increases pursuant to this authorisation.
4/7
Fullmakten er gyldig frem til Selskapets neste ordinære generalforsamling, likevel ikke senere enn 30. juni 2024.
Styrefullmakten kan ikke benyttes før denne er registrert i Foretaksregisteret, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 10-16."
11 STYREFULLMAKT TIL Å ERVERVE EGNE AKSJER
I henhold til styrets forslag fattet generalforsamlingen følgende enstemmige vedtak:
"I henhold til allmennaksjeloven § 9-4 gis styret fullmakt til å erverve eller ta pant i Selskapets egne aksjer, på følgende vilkår:
Selskapet kan, i en eller flere omganger, i alt erverve, motta og/eller ta pant i aksjer med samlet pålydende verdi inntil NOK2,042,512.
Fullmakten skal gjelde til ordinær generalforsamling i 2024, likevel senest til 30. juni 2024.
Det beløp som betales for hver aksje som erverves skal være minimum NOK 4,4 (vekslingskurs 10.00) og maksimum NOK 11.1
(vekslingskurs 10.00).
Styret står fritt til å avgjøre på hvilke måter erverv og avhendelse av aksjer kan skje.
Fullmakten er gyldig fra tidspunktet den er godkjent av Finanstilsynet og den er registrert i Foretaksregisteret."
The authorisation shall be valid until the next ordinary General Meeting of the Company, however no later than 30 June 2024.
The authorisation may not be employed before it has been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, cf. the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act section 10-16."
11 BOARD AUTHORISATION TO ACQUIRE OWN SHARES
In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the General Meeting made the following unanimous resolution:
"In accordance with the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act section 9-4, the Board of Directors is authorised to acquire or receive security in the Company's own shares, on the following terms:
The Company may, on one or more occasions, in total acquire and/or or receive own shares, including establishing security in own shares, with a total par value of up to NOK 2,042,512.
The authorisation shall be valid until the ordinary General Meeting in 2024, but at the latest until 30 June 2024.
The amount payable for each share acquired shall be minimum NOK 4.4 (exchange rate 10.00) and maximum NOK 11.1 (exchange rate
10.00).
The Board of Directors may at its own discretion decide on the methods of acquisition and disposal of shares.
The authorisation is effective from the time it is approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Finanstilsynet) and registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises."
Maritime & Merchant Bank ASA published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 13:20:01 UTC.