Maritime & Merchant Bank : Minutes from Annual Shareholders Meeting 2023

4 APPOINTMENT OF REPRESENTATIVE TO SIGN THE MINUTES ALONGSIDE THE CHAIR

The General Meeting made the following unanimous resolution:

"Ole Bård Jacobsen is elected to co-sign the minutes."

5 APPROVAL OF THE REMUNERATION STATEMENT

In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the General Meeting made the following unanimous resolution:

"The remuneration statement is approved."

6 STIPULATION OF DIRECTORS EMOLUMENTS

In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the General Meeting made the following unanimous resolution:

"The Board of Directors shall receive emoluments in the amount of USD 278 925 (USD 234 390 + USD 44 534), cf. Note 8 in the Annual Report) in consideration for their contributions in 2022."

7 APPROVAL OF THE AUDITORS REMUNERATION

The General Meeting made the following unanimous resolution:

"Remuneration to the Company's auditor of USD 72 930 for the financial year 2022 is approved."