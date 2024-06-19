Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2024) - Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE) (OTC Pink: MRTMF) ("Maritime" or the "Company") has granted 5,450,000 options to employees, consultants, directors and officers of the Company. The option grant is the result of the Company's annual compensation review and the issuance is made in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan. The plan was approved by shareholders on November 30, 2023 and allows the Company to issue a number of options up to 10% of its rolling issued and outstanding common shares. Including this issuance, the total outstanding options represent approximately 3.5% of the issued common shares of the Company. The options have an exercise price of $0.06 and are exercisable for a period of 5 years.

A total of 3,250,000 options are expired today, June 18, 2024.

About Maritime Resources Corp.

Maritime (TSXV: MAE) (OTC Pink: MRTMF) is a gold exploration and development company focused on advancing the Hammerdown Gold Project in the Baie Verte District of Newfoundland and Labrador, a top tier global mining jurisdiction. Maritime holds a 100% interest directly and subject to option agreements entitling it to earn 100% ownership in the Green Bay Property which includes the former Hammerdown gold mine and the Orion gold project. Maritime controls over 439 km2 of exploration land including the Green Bay, Whisker Valley, Gull Ridge and Point Rousse projects. Mineral processing assets owned by Maritime in the Baie Verte mining district include the Pine Cove mill and the Nugget Pond gold circuit. The Company also owns the Lac Pelletier gold project in Rouyn Noranda, Québec.

