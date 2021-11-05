Log in
    MKL   US5705351048

MARKEL CORPORATION

(MKL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/05 04:10:00 pm
1312.71 USD   +0.92%
04:46p13F Holdings Report Initial Filing
PU
11/04RBC Boosts Price Target on Markel to $1,550 From $1,450, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
11/02MARKEL : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
13F Holdings Report Initial Filing

11/05/2021 | 04:46pm EDT
The Securities and Exchange Commission has not necessarily reviewed the information in this filing and has not determined if

it is accurate and complete.

The reader should not assume that the information is accurate and complete.

OMB APPROVAL

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB

3235-

Number:

0006

Washington, D.C. 20549

Oct 31,

FORM 13F

Expires:

2018

FORM 13F COVER PAGE

Estimated average

burden

hours per

23.8

response:

Report for the Calendar Year or Quarter Ended: 09-30-2021

Check here if Amendment

Amendment Number:

This Amendment (Check only one.): is a restatement.

adds new holdings entries.

Institutional Investment Manager Filing this Report:

Name:

MARKEL CORP

Address:

4521 Highwoods Pkwy

Glen Allen, VA 23060

Form 13F File

028-06647

Number:

The institutional investment manager filing this report and the person by whom it is signed hereby represent that the person signing the report is authorized to submit it, that all information contained herein is true, correct and complete, and that it is understood that all required items, statements, schedules, lists, and tables, are considered integral parts of this form.

Person Signing this Report on Behalf of Reporting Manager:

Name:

Thomas S. Gayner

Title:

Co-Chief Executive Officer

Phone:

804-527-3806

Signature, Place, and Date of Signing:

/s/ Thomas S. Gayner

Glen Allen, VA

11-05-2021

[Signature]

[City, State]

[Date]

Report Type (Check only one.):

X 13F HOLDINGS REPORT. (Check here if all holdings of this reporting manager are reported in this report.)

13F NOTICE. (Check here if no holdings reported are in this report, and all holdings are reported by other reporting manager(s).)

13F COMBINATION REPORT. (Check here if a portion of the holdings for this reporting manager are reported in this report and a portion are reported by other reporting manager(s).)

Form 13F Summary Page

Report Summary:

Number of Other Included Managers:

1

Form 13F

Information Table Entry

210

Total:

Form 13F

Information Table Value

7,910,250

Total:

(thousands)

List of Other Included Managers:

Provide a numbered list of the name(s) and Form 13F file number(s) of all institutional investment managers with respect to which this report is filed, other than the manager filing this report.

[If there are no entries in this list, state "NONE" and omit the column headings and list entries.]

No. Form 13F Name File

Number

  • 28-6056Markel Gayner Asset Management Corporation

Disclaimer

Markel Corporation published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 539 M - -
Net income 2021 1 776 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17 779 M 17 779 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,54x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 18 900
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart MARKEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Markel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARKEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1 300,76 $
Average target price 1 332,00 $
Spread / Average Target 2,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Reeves Whitt Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeremy A. Noble Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Andrew Markel Chairman
Saurabh Madaan Managing Director-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARKEL CORPORATION26.86%17 779
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.59.51%51 646
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES11.49%38 500
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.12.68%36 221
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION6.52%34 624
SAMPO OYJ32.60%29 261