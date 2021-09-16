Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Markel : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

09/16/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB APPROVAL

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

OMB Number:

3235-0287

Estimated average burden

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

hours per response:

0.5

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

MARKEL ANTHONY F

MARKEL CORP[ MKL ]

(Check all applicable)

X

Director

10% Owner

Officer (give title

Other (specify

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

below)

below)

C/O MARKEL CORPORATION

09/13/2021

4521 HIGHWOODS PARKWAY

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

(Street)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

GLEN ALLEN VA

23060

Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature of

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Securities

Form: Direct

Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Beneficially Owned

(D) or Indirect

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Following Reported

(I) (Instr. 4)

Ownership

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(D)

Common Stock

09/13/2021

G

V

1,000

D

$0

30,229(1)

D

Common Stock

35,274(1)

I

By

Trust(2)

Common Stock

3,366

I

As

Trustee(3)

Common Stock

2,850

I

As

Trustee(3)

Common Stock

1,961

I

As

Trustee(3)

Common Stock

6,220

I

As

Trustee(4)

Common Stock

2,443

I

By

Trust(5)

Common Stock

2,059

I

As

Trustee(6)

Common Stock

2,070

I

By

Spouse(7)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Derivative

Expiration Date

of Securities

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security (Instr.

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Securities

(Month/Day/Year)

Underlying

Security

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Acquired (A)

Derivative Security

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

or Disposed

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

of (D) (Instr.

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

3, 4 and 5)

Reported

Transaction(s)

Amount

(Instr. 4)

or

Date

Expiration

Number

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

of Shares

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The total reported for Grantor Retained Annuity Trusts (as well as the direct holding balance of Mr. Markel) also reflects the distribution of 1,229 shares from Grantor Retained Annuity Trusts to Mr. Markel.
  2. Mr. Markel is a Trustee and partial beneficiary of several Grantor Retained Annuity Trusts. The total reported represents the aggregate of the trusts.
  3. Mr. Markel is a Trustee of irrevocable trusts for the benefit of his children. Beneficial ownership of securities is expressly disclaimed.
  4. Mr. Markel is the Trustee under trusts for the benefit of himself and his children.
  5. Mr. Markel is the Trustee of trusts for the benefit of his children and their descendants and in which Mr. Markel retains a partial interest. Mr. Markel disclaims beneficial ownership of the shares held in the trusts except to the extent of his partial interest.
  6. Mr. Markel is the Trustee under a charitable lead unitrust in which his children have remainder interests. Beneficial ownership of securities is expressly disclaimed.
  7. Beneficial ownership of securities is expressly disclaimed.

Remarks:

/s/ Karen O. Earls, Attorney-in-

09/16/2021

fact for Anthony F. Markel

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

CONFIRMING STATEMENT

This Statement confirms that the undersigned has authorized and designated Richard R. Grinnan, Jeremy A. Noble, Karl M. Strait, Anna M. King, Brian D. Sorkin or Karen O. Earls (each an "Authorized Signer") to execute and file (in any permitted format) on the undersigned's behalf all Forms 3, 4 and 5

(including any amendments thereto) and Form 144s that the undersigned may be required to file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as a result of the undersigned's ownership of, or

transactions in, securities of Markel Corporation. Any such previous authorization is hereby revoked. Each Authorized Signer is authorized to obtain CIK and EDGAR access codes and take all such other actions as

may be necessary or desirable to permit electronic filings of such forms. The authority of each Authorized Signer under this Statement shall continue until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 or 5 or Form 144s with regard to the undersigned's ownership of, or transactions in, securities of Markel

Corporation, unless earlier revoked in writing. The undersigned acknowledges that none of the Authorized Signers or Markel Corporation is assuming any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Rule 144.

Date: 1/8/2021 | 8:35 AM EST

/s/ Anthony F. Markel

Signature

Anthony F. Markel

Printed Name

Disclaimer

Markel Corporation published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 21:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
