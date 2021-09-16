Markel : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

Mr. Markel is the Trustee under a charitable lead unitrust in which his children have remainder interests. Beneficial ownership of securities is expressly disclaimed.

Mr. Markel is the Trustee of trusts for the benefit of his children and their descendants and in which Mr. Markel retains a partial interest. Mr. Markel disclaims beneficial ownership of the shares held in the trusts except to the extent of his partial interest.

Mr. Markel is the Trustee under trusts for the benefit of himself and his children.

Mr. Markel is a Trustee of irrevocable trusts for the benefit of his children. Beneficial ownership of securities is expressly disclaimed.

Mr. Markel is a Trustee and partial beneficiary of several Grantor Retained Annuity Trusts. The total reported represents the aggregate of the trusts.

The total reported for Grantor Retained Annuity Trusts (as well as the direct holding balance of Mr. Markel) also reflects the distribution of 1,229 shares from Grantor Retained Annuity Trusts to Mr. Markel.

CONFIRMING STATEMENT

This Statement confirms that the undersigned has authorized and designated Richard R. Grinnan, Jeremy A. Noble, Karl M. Strait, Anna M. King, Brian D. Sorkin or Karen O. Earls (each an "Authorized Signer") to execute and file (in any permitted format) on the undersigned's behalf all Forms 3, 4 and 5

(including any amendments thereto) and Form 144s that the undersigned may be required to file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as a result of the undersigned's ownership of, or

transactions in, securities of Markel Corporation. Any such previous authorization is hereby revoked. Each Authorized Signer is authorized to obtain CIK and EDGAR access codes and take all such other actions as

may be necessary or desirable to permit electronic filings of such forms. The authority of each Authorized Signer under this Statement shall continue until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 or 5 or Form 144s with regard to the undersigned's ownership of, or transactions in, securities of Markel

Corporation, unless earlier revoked in writing. The undersigned acknowledges that none of the Authorized Signers or Markel Corporation is assuming any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Rule 144.