    MKL   US5705351048

MARKEL CORPORATION

(MKL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-22 pm EDT
1213.54 USD   -2.86%
04:31pMarkel hires Chris Belvedere as Senior Director, Retail Business Development
PR
08/19MARKEL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/19Markel Corporation Announces Retirement of Richard R. Whitt, III, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Effective March 31, 2023
CI
Markel hires Chris Belvedere as Senior Director, Retail Business Development

08/22/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that Chris Belvedere has joined as Senior Director, Retail Business Development. He will oversee national business development focusing on retail, particularly with Markel's strategic and national partners. 

"Chris's experience and long-standing relationships in the retail space make him the ideal person for this important role," said Glenn Harris, Managing Executive, Distribution Strategies and Business Development. "Chris will work closely with our regional underwriting and business development teams and our product line leaders to continue to provide solutions to insureds through our key retail partners. We couldn't be more excited to have Chris on our team." 

Chris has over 15 years of industry experience, including leadership underwriting experience, overseeing regional branches in various cities, managing retail relationships, product management, and developing and executing strategies to achieve financial plans for product lines. 

Belvedere will report to Harris and is based out of New York. 

About Markel  
Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Markel® is a registered trademark of the Markel Corporation.  Visit Markel on the web at markel.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/markel-hires-chris-belvedere-as-senior-director-retail-business-development-301610073.html

SOURCE Markel Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
