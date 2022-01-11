Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Markel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MKL   US5705351048

MARKEL CORPORATION

(MKL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Markel names Tyler Brown, Managing Director, Investments

01/11/2022 | 04:31pm EST
RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that Tyler Brown has joined as Managing Director, Investments. Brown will report to Tom Gayner, Co-Chief Executive Officer. In his role, he will assist Gayner in the management of the company's investment portfolio and manage investor relations.

"We're thrilled to welcome Tyler to Markel. He will be a strong asset to our team as we continue our long-term focus with the goal of generating superior investment returns," said Tom Gayner, Co-Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, his knowledge and experience will play a key role in maintaining strong relationships with analysts and investors."

Prior to joining Markel, Brown was with Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley as a Research Analyst where he led research for a Long/Short strategy called WPS Direct. Before TSW, he worked at Lawton Park Capital Management, a long/short hedge fund, where he performed deep fundamental analysis on targeted companies for possible investment. His other experience also includes various roles at Bank of America and Merrill Lynch.

Brown earned his master of business administration from Columbia Business School and a bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia.

Brown will be based in Markel's corporate headquarters in Glen Allen, VA.

About Markel
Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Markel® is a registered trademark of the Markel Corporation. Visit Markel on the web at markel.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/markel-names-tyler-brown-managing-director-investments-301458763.html

SOURCE Markel Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
