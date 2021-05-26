Log in
    MKL   US5705351048

MARKEL CORPORATION

(MKL)
Markel : hires Helen Xu as Senior Director, Markel Specialty Programs

05/26/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
RICHMOND, Va., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that Helen Xu has joined as Senior Director, Markel Specialty Programs. She will lead triaging and onboarding new programs as well as portfolio management for the existing and newly delegated programs for the Markel Specialty division.

"We are excited for Helen to lead the continued growth of Markel Specialty Programs. She is a collaborative leader with fluency in program strategy, triaging, onboarding, due diligence, data and analytics, and program portfolio management," said Jeff Lamb, Executive Director, Programs and Alliances, Markel Specialty.

Xu has more than 20 years of industry experience with a strong program background. Her most recent position was with QBE North America as Vice President, Program Due Diligence and Program Management where she was responsible for triaging and assessing new program opportunities, managing the due diligence and vetting process, and building analytical models while assuming profit and loss responsibility of newly launched programs. Prior to QBE, Xu was the Westchester Programs Strategy Analysis and Senior Program Manager for Chubb, Ltd. 

Xu earned her MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business and bachelor's degree from the University of International Business and Economics. She also holds Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designations.

"Markel has been in the program space for more than 40 years. With improved market conditions, we have been able to work with a robust pipeline of opportunities and in a position to increase our program implementation," said Lamb. "With Helen's expertise, we look forward to continuing to build our Specialty Programs team and provide unique capabilities."

Xu will report to Lamb and is based out of Summit, New Jersey.

About Markel
Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Markel® is a registered trademark of the Markel Corporation.  Visit Markel on the web at markel.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/markel-hires-helen-xu-as-senior-director-markel-specialty-programs-301300240.html

SOURCE Markel Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
