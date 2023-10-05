Markel Group Inc. announced that it has appointed Brook Styles as head of cargo, with immediate effect. Styles takes on this position from Richard Burnett who will transition to a strategic role as head of cargo underwriting demonstrating Markel's focus on bringing portfolio management to the forefront of its strategy, and the continued drive for profitable growth. In his new post, Styles will play an important part in identifying areas to spearhead further growth across Markel's cargo portfolio, in addition to supporting underwriters in the cargo team with their professional development.

He will also be responsible for driving Markel's Broking Partner Relationship programme, by establishing and maintaining new and existing broker relationships, while continuing to deliver an open, honest, and consistent underwriting service to customers. Styles will be based at Markel's London office, reporting to Dan McCarthy, director of marine at Markel International. Previously, Styles joined Markel in 2006 during which time he has acquired valuable underwriting experience and expertise from the wholesale teams, having worked across various classes of business including fine art, specie, and terrorism.

Styles departed from Markel in 2014 to join Pioneer where he managed and led the cargo and terrorism portfolio for five years, before returning to Markel in a senior underwriter capacity to take the cargo portfolio forward.