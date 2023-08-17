Cranford, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2023) - Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR) highlights its technology during a recently held, 75-minute Demi-Colton Virtual Salon/Webinar on cell therapy and CAR-T, a breakthrough cancer treatment that modifies a patient's own T cells to fight cancer.

Key Takeaways:

WBB Securities, an investment bank specializing in biotechnology, medical devices and life sciences, successfully organized a webinar focusing on the potential of Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cells (CAR-T) therapy in the future of cancer treatment.

The webinar, organized by CEO Steve Brozak, DMH featured distinguished speakers and experts in the field of CAR-T Cell therapy who provided insights into the science behind the therapy, its clinical applications, and potential market growth.

The positive response to the event underscores WBB Securities' role in connecting investors with key developments in the healthcare industry and a growing interest in CAR-T Cell therapy among the investor community.

The WBB Research Institute is a research organization, founded by WBB Securities. The Institute focuses on emerging critical issues in healthcare that threaten to have profound impact. WBB Securities is a leading Investment Management, Investment Banking, and Equity Research firm focused on the life sciences. WBB Securities is registered with the SEC as a broker-dealer, a FINRA member firm, and a Registered Investment Advisor with a proprietary trading desk. The firm is comprised of a nationwide team of respected senior investment and research professionals serving institutional and high-net-worth clients.

