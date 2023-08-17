Cranford, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2023) - Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR) highlights its technology during a recently held, 75-minute Demi-Colton Virtual Salon/Webinar on cell therapy and CAR-T, a breakthrough cancer treatment that modifies a patient's own T cells to fight cancer.
Key Takeaways:
- WBB Securities, an investment bank specializing in biotechnology, medical devices and life sciences, successfully organized a webinar focusing on the potential of Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cells (CAR-T) therapy in the future of cancer treatment.
- The webinar, organized by CEO Steve Brozak, DMH featured distinguished speakers and experts in the field of CAR-T Cell therapy who provided insights into the science behind the therapy, its clinical applications, and potential market growth.
- The positive response to the event underscores WBB Securities' role in connecting investors with key developments in the healthcare industry and a growing interest in CAR-T Cell therapy among the investor community.
WBB Securities
The WBB Research Institute is a research organization, founded by WBB Securities. The Institute focuses on emerging critical issues in healthcare that threaten to have profound impact. WBB Securities is a leading Investment Management, Investment Banking, and Equity Research firm focused on the life sciences. WBB Securities is registered with the SEC as a broker-dealer, a FINRA member firm, and a Registered Investment Advisor with a proprietary trading desk. The firm is comprised of a nationwide team of respected senior investment and research professionals serving institutional and high-net-worth clients.
Contacts:
Henry Bassman
9085229212
hbassman@wbbsec.com
Source: WBB Securities
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177588