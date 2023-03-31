MarketAxess : Credit Agreement - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 28, 2023
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
On March 28, 2023, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (the "Company") entered into a first amendment (the "Amendment") to the Credit Agreement, dated as of October 15, 2021, by and among the Company, as borrower, a syndicate of lenders and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. ("JPMorgan"), as administrative agent, and certain other financial institutions party thereto (the "Existing Credit Agreement").
The Amendment amends the Existing Credit Agreement to, among other things, (1) establish customary Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") provisions (which replaced the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") provisions set forth in the Existing Credit Agreement) and provide that the existing revolving loans will bear interest at a rate per annum equal to (A) the sum of (i) the greatest of (a) the prime rate (last quoted by The Wall Street Journal as the prime rate in the U.S.), (b) the federal funds effective rate and the overnight bank funding rate plus 0.50% and (c) one-monthadjusted Term SOFR (as defined in the Amendment) rate plus 1.00%, plus (ii) the applicable rate, ranging from 0.25% to 0.75%, depending on the Company's consolidated total leverage ratio (as defined in the Existing Credit Agreement), provided that such sum is subject to a 1.0% floor, or (B) the sum of (i) the Term SOFR rate for such interest period, plus (a) 0.10%, plus (ii) the applicable rate, ranging from 1.25% to 1.75%, depending on the Company's consolidated total leverage ratio, provided that such sum is subject to a 0.00% floor and (2) modify certain definitions set forth in the Existing Credit Agreement to align with those set forth in the amended Credit Agreement.
The foregoing summary of the Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Amendment, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-Kand is incorporated herein by reference, and the Existing Credit Agreement, a copy of which has been previously filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
10.1
First Amendment, dated March 28, 2023, to Credit Agreement, dated as of October 15, 2021, by and among MarketAxess Holdings Inc., as borrower, a syndicate of lenders and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, and certain other financial institutions party thereto.
