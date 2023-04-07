MarketAxess : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
Item 5.02
|
Results of Operations and Financial Condition
On April 5, 2023, Justin Gmelich notified MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (the "Company") that he will resign from the Board of Directors, effective April 13, 2023, in connection with the commencement of a new employment opportunity. Mr. Gmelich's resignation was not due to any disagreement with the Company.