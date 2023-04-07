Advanced search
    MKTX   US57060D1081

MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.

(MKTX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:59 2023-04-06 pm EDT
343.10 USD   +1.59%
MarketAxess : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K

04/07/2023 | 04:36pm EDT
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

Current Report

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 5, 2023

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

Delaware 001-34091 52-2230784

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

55 Hudson Yards

New York, New York10001

(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)

(212)813-6000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading
Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock, par value $0.003 per share MKTX NASDAQ Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.02

Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On April 5, 2023, Justin Gmelich notified MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (the "Company") that he will resign from the Board of Directors, effective April 13, 2023, in connection with the commencement of a new employment opportunity. Mr. Gmelich's resignation was not due to any disagreement with the Company.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.
Date: April 7, 2023 By:

/s/ Scott Pintoff

Name: Scott Pintoff
Title: General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 20:35:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
