MarketAxess To Participate In The Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Fintech Conference
06/07/2021 | 10:30am EDT
NEW YORK, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced that it will participate in the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference on June 9, 2021.
