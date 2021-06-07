Log in
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.

MarketAxess To Participate In The Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Fintech Conference

06/07/2021 | 10:30am EDT
NEW YORK, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced that it will participate in the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference on June 9, 2021.

Rick McVey, Chairman and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at 1:30 p.m. EST on June 9, 2021. The presentation will be broadcast live on the internet. Listeners will be able to access it through this link: https://wsw.com/webcast/pipersandler37/register.aspx?conf=pipersandler37&page=mktx&url=https://wsw.com/webcast/pipersandler37/mktx/2972844 

Chris Concannon, President and COO, will participate in the Panel: Presidents of Electronic Fixed Income at 2:30 p.m. EST on June 9, 2021. The presentation will be broadcast live on the internet. Listeners will be able to access it through this link: https://wsw.com/webcast/pipersandler37/register.aspx?conf=pipersandler37&page=panel2&url=https://wsw.com/webcast/pipersandler37/panel2/3257478 

About MarketAxess 
MarketAxess operates a leading, institutional electronic trading platform delivering expanded liquidity opportunities, improved execution quality and significant cost savings across global fixed-income markets. A global network of over 1,800 firms, including the world’s leading asset managers and institutional broker-dealers, leverages MarketAxess’ patented trading technology to efficiently trade bonds. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading™ marketplace is regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a unique liquidity pool for a broad range of credit market participants. Drawing on its deep data and analytical resources, MarketAxess provides automated trading solutions, market data products and a range of pre- and post-trade services.   For more information, please visit www.marketaxess.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
David Cresci
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
+1-212-813-6027

Media Relations Contacts:
Kyle White
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
+1-212-813-6355

William McBride
RF | Binder
+1-917-239-6726


All news about MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.
10:30aMarketAxess To Participate In The Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Fintech Con..
09:00aMARKETAXESS  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts MarketAxess Holdings PT to $500 From $538,..
06/03MARKETAXESS  : Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on MarketAxess Holdings to $48..
06/03MARKETAXESS  : Rosenblatt Adjusts Price Target on MarketAxess Holdings to $569 F..
06/03SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Trade Lower Premarket Thursday
06/03MARKETAXESS'  : Monthly Trading Volume Declines in May
06/02MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for May 2021
05/27INSIDER TRENDS : Selling By Insiders Lingers at MarketAxess Holdings
05/27SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Adding to Early Thursday Gains
05/26MarketAxess to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services and..
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 773 M - -
Net income 2021 305 M - -
Net cash 2021 468 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 56,2x
Yield 2021 0,59%
Capitalization 17 101 M 17 101 M -
EV / Sales 2021 21,5x
EV / Sales 2022 19,1x
Nbr of Employees 606
Free-Float 90,5%
Technical analysis trends MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 515,70 $
Last Close Price 450,23 $
Spread / Highest target 28,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard Mitchell McVey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher R. Concannon President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Antonio L. DeLise Chief Financial Officer
Nicholas Themelis Chief Information Officer
Michael Baker Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.-21.09%17 101
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED12.56%78 073
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-2.70%63 131
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-15.87%59 767
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-3.16%30 111
NASDAQ, INC.28.24%27 934