MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.

(MKTX)
01/13/2023
329.02 USD   +1.67%
01/11Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on MarketAxess Holdings to $314 From $274, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
01/11Deutsche Bank Adjusts MarketAxess Holdings Price Target to $340 From $265, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
01/09MarketAxess Holdings Appoints COO Chris Concannon as Next Chief Executive Officer
MT
MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing Fourth Quarter and Full- Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, January 25, 2023

01/13/2023 | 04:31pm EST
MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX) the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, will issue a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 before the financial markets open. Rick McVey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Concannon, President and Chief Operating Officer and Christopher Gerosa, Chief Financial Officer, will also host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

To access the conference call, please dial 888-660-6576 (U.S.) and use the ID 3629577 or dial 929-203-1995 (international) and use the ID 3629577. The Company will also host a live audio Webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.marketaxess.com. The Webcast will also be archived on http://investor.marketaxess.com for 90 days following the announcement.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess (Nasdaq: MKTX) operates a leading electronic trading platform that delivers greater trading efficiency, a diversified pool of liquidity and significant cost savings to institutional investors and broker-dealers across the global fixed-income markets. Over 1,900 firms leverage MarketAxess’ patented technology to efficiently trade fixed-income securities. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading® marketplace is widely regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets. Founded in 2000, MarketAxess connects a robust network of market participants through the full trading lifecycle, including automated trading solutions, intelligent data products and a range of post-trade services. Learn more at www.marketaxess.com and on Twitter @MarketAxess.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 719 M - -
Net income 2022 251 M - -
Net cash 2022 447 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 48,6x
Yield 2022 0,87%
Capitalization 12 180 M 12 180 M -
EV / Sales 2022 16,3x
EV / Sales 2023 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 676
Free-Float 89,7%
Managers and Directors
Richard Mitchell McVey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher R. Concannon President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christopher N. Gerosa Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Baker Chief Technology Officer
Nash Panchal Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.16.04%12 180
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.6.28%60 899
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED9.79%59 995
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC3.31%49 630
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG0.53%32 226
NASDAQ, INC.2.72%30 946