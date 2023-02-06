Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MKTX   US57060D1081

MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.

(MKTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-06 pm EST
350.72 USD   +1.39%
02/03MarketAxess Posts Higher Total Trading Average Daily Volume for January
MT
02/03MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for January 2023
BU
01/26Citigroup Raises MarketAxess Holdings Price Target to $415 From $360, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MarketAxess to Participate in Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences

02/06/2023 | 04:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced that members of the management team will be participating at the following upcoming institutional investor conferences:

  • Chris Gerosa, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at 4:05 p.m. ET at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Financial Services Forum on February 14, 2023.
  • Chris Concannon, President and Chief Operating Officer will participate in a fireside chat at 9:40 a.m. ET at the 2023 Bank of America Financial Services Conference on February 15, 2023.

The live webcast and replay will be available on the events and presentations section of the MarketAxess Investor Relations homepage, https://investor.marketaxess.com/events-and-presentations.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess (Nasdaq: MKTX) operates a leading electronic trading platform that delivers greater trading efficiency, a diversified pool of liquidity and significant cost savings to institutional investors and broker-dealers across the global fixed-income markets. Over 1,900 firms leverage MarketAxess’ patented technology to efficiently trade fixed-income securities. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading® marketplace is widely regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets. Founded in 2000, MarketAxess connects a robust network of market participants through the full trading lifecycle, including automated trading solutions, intelligent data products and a range of post-trade services. Learn more at www.marketaxess.com and on Twitter @MarketAxess.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.
02/03MarketAxess Posts Higher Total Trading Average Daily Volume for January
MT
02/03MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for January 2023
BU
01/26Citigroup Raises MarketAxess Holdings Price Target to $415 From $360, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
01/26Morningstar Downgrades MarketAxess Holdings to Hold Rating From Buy, Price Target is $3..
MT
01/26Rosenblatt Adjusts MarketAxess Holdings' Price Target to $288 From $238, Keeps Sell Rat..
MT
01/26Deutsche Bank Adjusts MarketAxess Price Target to $370 From $340, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
01/26Credit Suisse Raises MarketAxess Holdings' Price Target to $332 From $313 After Higher-..
MT
01/25Sector Update: Late Surge Rescues Financial Stocks
MT
01/25Sector Update: Financial
MT
01/25Top Midday Gainers
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 719 M - -
Net income 2022 251 M - -
Net cash 2022 447 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 51,9x
Yield 2022 0,81%
Capitalization 13 019 M 13 019 M -
EV / Sales 2022 17,5x
EV / Sales 2023 15,3x
Nbr of Employees 744
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 345,90 $
Average target price 358,82 $
Spread / Average Target 3,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Mitchell McVey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher R. Concannon President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christopher N. Gerosa Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Baker Chief Technology Officer
Nash Panchal Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.24.03%13 019
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.4.94%60 134
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED4.51%56 844
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC7.12%51 082
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG3.47%33 277
NASDAQ, INC.-1.30%29 747