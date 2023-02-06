MarketAxess to Participate in Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced that members of the management team will be participating at the following upcoming institutional investor conferences:

Chris Gerosa, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at 4:05 p.m. ET at the Credit Suisse 24 th Annual Financial Services Forum on February 14, 2023.

Annual Financial Services Forum on February 14, 2023. Chris Concannon, President and Chief Operating Officer will participate in a fireside chat at 9:40 a.m. ET at the 2023 Bank of America Financial Services Conference on February 15, 2023.

The live webcast and replay will be available on the events and presentations section of the MarketAxess Investor Relations homepage, https://investor.marketaxess.com/events-and-presentations.

