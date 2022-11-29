Advanced search
    MKTX   US57060D1081

MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.

(MKTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-29 pm EST
256.08 USD   +0.57%
04:31pMarketAxess to Participate in the Nasdaq 47th Investor Conference
BU
11/28MarketAxess to Participate in the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference
BU
11/15Deutsche Bank Adjusts MarketAxess Holdings Price Target to $240 From $225, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
MarketAxess to Participate in the Nasdaq 47th Investor Conference

11/29/2022 | 04:31pm EST
MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced that Chris Gerosa, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 2:30 p.m. GMT at the Nasdaq 47th Investor Conference on December 7, 2022 in London.

The live webcast and replay will be available on the events and presentations section of the MarketAxess Investor Relations homepage, https://investor.marketaxess.com/events-and-presentations.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess (Nasdaq: MKTX) operates a leading electronic trading platform that delivers greater trading efficiency, a diversified pool of liquidity and significant cost savings to institutional investors and broker-dealers across the global fixed-income markets. Over 1,900 firms leverage MarketAxess’ patented technology to efficiently trade fixed-income securities. MarketAxess’ award-winning Open Trading® marketplace is widely regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets. Founded in 2000, MarketAxess connects a robust network of market participants through the full trading lifecycle, including automated trading solutions, intelligent data products and a range of post-trade services. Learn more at www.marketaxess.com and on Twitter @MarketAxess.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.
04:31pMarketAxess to Participate in the Nasdaq 47th Investor Conference
BU
11/28MarketAxess to Participate in the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference
BU
11/15Deutsche Bank Adjusts MarketAxess Holdings Price Target to $240 From $225, Maintains Ho..
MT
11/10North American Morning Briefing: Crucial Inflation Data ..
DJ
11/03MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for October 2022
BU
11/01MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/31Europe's debt market strains force some governments to rework trading rules
RE
10/26MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
10/26Tranche Update on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on January ..
CI
10/25UK gilt trading volumes fall to lowest since September 23 budget - MarketAxess
RE
Analyst Recommendations on MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 718 M - -
Net income 2022 251 M - -
Net cash 2022 446 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,3x
Yield 2022 1,11%
Capitalization 9 583 M 9 583 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,7x
EV / Sales 2023 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 676
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.
MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 254,62 $
Average target price 266,27 $
Spread / Average Target 4,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Mitchell McVey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher R. Concannon President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Christopher N. Gerosa Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Baker Chief Technology Officer
Nash Panchal Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.-38.09%9 583
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-23.17%58 693
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC17.43%54 268
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-38.74%45 165
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG18.22%33 159
NASDAQ, INC.-5.33%32 557