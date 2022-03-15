Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Markforged Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MKFG   US57064N1028

MARKFORGED HOLDING CORPORATION

(MKFG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Markforged : 4Q21 & FY21 Earnings Conference Call Supporting Slides

03/15/2022 | 06:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leading the

Future of

Distributed

Manufacturing

Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021

Earnings Conference Call Supporting Slides

InvestorPresentation

March 2022

Disclaimer

2

Forward-LookingStatements. Certain statements in this presentation (the "Presentation") may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Markforged Holding Corporation's (the "Company's") future financial or operating performance. For example, statements concerning the following include forward-looking statements: development plans for Markforged's products; Markforged's sales projections and financial estimates and projections; the size and growth of the additive manufacturing market; the adoption of

Markforged's products in the manufacturing industry and other industries; and the potential effects of the SPAC merger on the Company. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar

terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations

include, but are not limited to, various factors beyond management's control including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, general domestic and international economic and political conditions, the effects of the global supply chain disruptions, and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the

Company's most recent registration statement on Form S-1, the Company's most recent periodic report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC"), as well as factors associated with companies, such as the Company, that are engaged in additive manufacturing. Nothing in this Presentation should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward- looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking

statements in this Presentation, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Market and Industry Data. Certain information contained in this Presentation relates to or is based on publications, surveys and the Company's own internal estimates and research. In addition, all of the market data included in this Presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and there can be no guarantee as to the accuracy or reliability of such assumptions. Finally, while the

Company believes its internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.

Use of Non-GAAPFinancial Metrics. This Presentation may include certain non-GAAP financial measures (including on a forward-looking basis) such as Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. These non-GAAP measures are an addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP counterparts are

included in the Appendix to this presentation. Markforged believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results (including on a forward-looking basis) provide useful supplemental information to investors about Markforged. Markforged's management uses forward-lookingnon-GAAP measures to evaluate Markforged's projected financials and operating performance. However, there are a

number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents, including that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Markforged's financial measures. In addition, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore, Markforged's non-GAAP measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Additionally, to the extent that forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures are

provided, they are presented on a non-GAAP basis without reconciliations of such forward-lookingnon-GAAP measures due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.

Limitations of Traditional Manufacturing

3

01 Limited Design

02 Difficulty for

03 Inability to

04 20% of Every

Flexibility

Manufacturers

Effectively

Dollar in

to Hire Skilled

Respond to

Manufacturing

Workers1

Supply Chain

is Wasted (10%

Disruption

of Global GDP)2

  1. United States Census Bureau "Connecticut Case Study: Attracting Skilled Manufacturing Workers a Challenge as Aging Baby Boomers Retire" - November 17, 2020. (2)"Manufacturing Wastes 10% of the GWP Every Year. Here's Why" Forbes article - October 18, 2019.

Unprecedented supply chain disruption driving point of need production

Markforged customers simply hit print

The Future is More Than Metal

Markforged is leading additive manufacturing in advanced composites

Manufacturers invest in solutions that are stronger, lighter, faster, and less wasteful

5

50%

The BMW i3 features a full carbon-fiberreinforced frame.

The EU Institute of Innovation & Technology states lightweight compositematerials are the key to the next generation of electric vehicles.1

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner airframe is nearly 50% carbon fiberreinforced plastic and other advanced composites2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Markforged Holding Corporation published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 22:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARKFORGED HOLDING CORPORATION
06:28pMARKFORGED : 4Q21 & FY21 Earnings Conference Call Supporting Slides
PU
04:57pMarkforged Swings to Q4 Profit as Revenue Rises; Sets FY22 Outlook -- Stock Gains 5% in..
MT
04:49pMARKFORGED : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
04:33pMarkforged Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results
BU
04:33pEarnings Flash (MKFG) MARKFORGED HOLDING CORPORATION Reports Q4 Revenue $26.6M, vs. Str..
MT
03/14SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Retreating Ahead of Monday Close
MT
03/14Duck Creek Technologies Names New CFO
MT
03/08Markforged Expands Digital Forge Capabilities for Complete Product Lifecycle With Preci..
BU
03/08Markforged Holding Corporation Expands Digital Forge Capabilities for Complete Product ..
CI
02/23Markforged Sets Reporting Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARKFORGED HOLDING CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 89,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -18,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -30,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 574 M 574 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,19x
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 260
Free-Float -
Chart MARKFORGED HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Markforged Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARKFORGED HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,09 $
Average target price 8,80 $
Spread / Average Target 185%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shai Terem President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Joseph Schwartz Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Alan Masarek Chairman
John Howard Vice President-Engineering
Matt Gannon Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARKFORGED HOLDING CORPORATION-44.51%554
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-2.88%49 890
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-18.26%42 818
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-31.50%38 005
HEXAGON AB-11.70%35 787
CORNING INCORPORATED-2.74%30 628