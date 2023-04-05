 Markforged Completes Move to New Global Headquarters

State-of-the-art R&D labs and in-person collaboration will accelerate product innovation and improve productivity

Markforged (NYSE: MKFG), the company strengthening manufacturing resiliency by enabling industrial production at the point of need, today announced it has completed the transition to its new Global Headquarters at 60 Tower Road in Waltham, Massachusetts.

The new Markforged Global Headquarters can accommodate over 500 employees and includes an interactive product showroom and state-of-the-art engineering labs.

This move unites employees who had previously been split between a corporate headquarters and a research and engineering facility in Watertown, Massachusetts. Under one roof, the team can better work together, accelerating development of the company’s hardware, software and materials innovations.

“This move is a significant milestone for Markforged,” said Shai Terem, President and CEO of Markforged. “It will allow us to continue developing cutting-edge technology and solutions faster than ever before so that our manufacturing customers around the world can rely on us for mission critical part production right on their factory floors.”

The headquarters features a modern design and amenities to promote teamwork, innovation and employee well-being. The 120,000 sq ft of LEED Gold certified office space includes open work areas, meeting rooms, and a variety of breakout spaces for team members to collaborate and share ideas. The facility is now the home of Markforged’s corporate, commercial, and engineering teams, increasing interdepartmental synergy and customer service by enabling more communication between teams.

“We are thrilled to have our entire metro Boston team in one location, as this will foster a stronger sense of community and collaboration. Not only can we be more efficient but our new home gives us the room to have fun and be with each other more often,” says Dorit Liberman, Chief Human Resources Officer of Markforged. “We believe that this move will enhance our ability to foster our ‘One Team’ culture as we continue to grow.”

