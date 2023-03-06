Advanced search
    MKFG   US57064N1028

MARKFORGED HOLDING CORPORATION

(MKFG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-06 pm EST
1.530 USD    0.00%
04:37pMarkforged Holding Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:33pEarnings Flash (MKFG) MARKFORGED HOLDING CORPORATION Posts Q4 Revenue $29.7M, vs. Street Est of $29.4M
MT
04:31pMarkforged Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results
BU
Markforged : Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Supporting Slides

03/06/2023 | 04:49pm EST
Industrial Production at the Point of Need

Massive opportunity today as manufacturers seek more resilient supply chains

Fourth Quarter 2022

Earnings Call Supporting Slides

Investor Presentation

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements. This presentation (the "Presentation") contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "strategy,""anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "opportunity" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although Markforged believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement

contained in this Presentation, Markforged cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by it and its projections of the future, about which it cannot be certain. Forward-looking statements in this Presentation include, but are not limited to,future growth rate, revenue, gross proﬁt margin and earnings guidance; timing for achieving proﬁtability; our ability to fulﬁll orders for our products in a timely fashion in the future; expected growth, the size of and opportunity to increase our addressable market; the anticipated beneﬁts of the acquisition of Teton Simulation and Digital Metal, the timing of the launches of and the rate and extent of adoption of our products, including, but not limited to, our most recently introduced products; market trends in the manufacturing industry; the effects of macroeconomic factors;and the beneﬁts to consumers, functionality and applications of Markforged's products. Markforged cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this Presentation will prove to be accurate. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, general economic, political and business conditions; the ability of Markforged to maintain its listing on the New York Stock Exchange; the effect of COVID-19 on Markforged's business and ﬁnancial results; the outcome of any legal proceedings against Markforged; and those factors discussed under the header "Risk Factors" in Markforged's most recent periodic and other ﬁlings with the SEC.Furthermore, if the forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the signiﬁcant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that Markforged will achieve its objectives and plans in any speciﬁed time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this Presentation represent Markforged's views as of the date of this Presentation. Markforged anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Markforged may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Markforged has no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing Markforged's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this Presentation.

Market and Industry Data. Certain information contained in this Presentation relates to or is based on publications, surveys and the Company's own internal estimates and research. In addition, all of the market data included in this Presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and there can be no guarantee as to the accuracy or reliability of such assumptions. Finally, while the Company believes its internal research is reliable, such research has not been veriﬁed by any independent source.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics. This Presentation includes the non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures of non-GAAP gross proﬁt margin, and guidance for non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures of non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP earnings per share. These non-GAAP measures are an addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of ﬁnancial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of historical non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP counterparts are included in the Appendix to this presentation. Markforged believes that these non-GAAP measures of ﬁnancial results (including on a forward-looking basis) provide useful supplemental information to investors about Markforged. Markforged's management uses forward-looking non-GAAP measures to evaluate Markforged's projected ﬁnancials and operating performance. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP measures, including that they exclude signiﬁcant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Markforged's ﬁnancial measures. In addition, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their ﬁnancial performance, and therefore, Markforged's non-GAAP measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Additionally, to the extent that forward-looking non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures are provided, they are presented on a non-GAAP basis without reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.

2

Manufacturing Has Changed.

Press Print.

Inﬂection point is driving onshoring for more resilient and ﬂexible supply chains.

3

Building resilient and ﬂexible manufacturing

- the $43B* opportunity available today

Keeping the factory running with on demand part production at the point of need

01 Manufacturing Line Support

$24B*

Manufacturing

Line Support

Target Metal

02

Machinery &

Applications

Automation

$43B TAM*

03

Aerospace &

Defense

*Market segment size data aggregated from Grandview Research, Allied Market Research, Fortune BI, Veriﬁed Research, and Imarc Group: TAMs based on share of part spend justiﬁable for printing using Markforged technology per customer interviews, workshops, and AoZora Consulting analysis **Total Manufacturing market size data per Kearney.

& Automation

$12T

$17B*

**

Machinery

Global Manufacturing

Market

$2B*

Aerospace

& Defense

4

Markforged's Platform, The Digital Forge brings resiliency to thousands of manufacturing ﬂoors today

The Digital Forge is the reliable, easy-to-use and intelligent Additive Platform

11 printers and sintering furnaces, which

build strong end-useparts at the point of need

Easy-to-usesoftware

and advanced SaaS modules increase additive adoption at scale. Gets smarter with every print.

Wide range of applications across 28 proprietary metals and composites to answer mission critical manufacturing applications.

5

Disclaimer

Markforged Holding Corporation published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 21:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 101 M - -
Net income 2022 -48,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 185 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,99x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 297 M 297 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 374
Free-Float 84,1%
Managers and Directors
Shai Terem President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Joseph Schwartz Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Alan B. Masarek Chairman
John Howard Vice President-Engineering
Matt Gannon Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARKFORGED HOLDING CORPORATION31.90%297
3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION53.78%1 493
STRATASYS LTD.20.24%961
DESKTOP METAL, INC.65.44%717
VELO3D, INC.79.89%604
PRODWAYS GROUP-16.01%151