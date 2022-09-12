Markforged Introduces Smooth TPU 95A to Produce High Quality, Flexible Parts

Smooth TPU Expands Markforged Material Portfolio to Enable Manufacturers to Print Flexible, Production-quality Parts at Point of Need

Markforged (NYSE: MKFG), creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform, The Digital Forge, today announced the addition of Smooth TPU 95A to its growing portfolio of materials. The new, rubber-like material provides manufacturers with an efficient way to easily and reliably make high-quality, flexible parts on demand in low-to-medium volumes.

With the introduction of Smooth TPU 95A, Markforged now offers manufacturers the increased versatility to make customized, flexible parts with high geometric fidelity, which is critical in creating fine-feature details such as the ridges on high precision drive belts or cutouts for complex bushings. Manufacturers now have a better way to make flexible parts additively for design validation, production line tooling, specialty production, aftermarket spares and replacement parts. Smooth TPU 95A has uses in a variety of industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, electronics, energy, industrial equipment and more.

“Following the launch of Precise PLA earlier this year, Markforged is once again extending the capabilities of The Digital Forge with the introduction of Smooth TPU 95A, and the new ability to reliably and easily print high-quality, flexible parts on demand with stunning surface finish,” said Shai Terem, Markforged President and CEO. “The launch of our new material represents yet another step forward in our commitment to innovation that lives up to the Markforged brand promise of extreme precision and high quality on a simple-to-use platform.”

Flexible materials are finicky to print, frequently causing jams and clogs, meaning few, if any, 3D printing systems could produce viable end-use parts with the consistency and mechanical properties required for production. Markforged’s platform, The Digital Forge, is designed to overcome these challenges for manufacturers who have historically struggled to produce flexible parts through the synchronous workings of our hardware, software and materials to deliver a consistent and reliable TPU printing experience.

The Assistive Technology Team at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System is introducing Smooth TPU 95A into their practice as a way to innovate new ways to improve the lives of military heroes.

“We have a long history of relying on Markforged technology in our clinic settings. Between the reliability of the printers and the easy to use Eiger interface, we are able to collaborate with medical professionals and veterans to move through design iterations quickly and deliver a high-quality solution faster that truly helps our patients,” said Brian Burkhardt, Central Virginia VA Health Care System Clinical Rehabilitation Engineer. “With Smooth TPU 95A, we are able to create parts in a material that is a better fit for our patients and their needs, allowing us to do things we couldn’t do before. Whether we are working on a prosthetic or stylus holder, the flexible nature of this new material gives us more capabilities to provide an elegant solution for our patients, making their lives easier.”

The stylus holder, designed as a wrist strap with a slot to help veterans with limited hand dexterity to securely hold a writing implement, stylus, or similar device, is a design that takes advantage of the benefits of Smooth TPU 95A. Prior to utilizing the material on the Markforged printers, the team had trouble printing high-quality models using other technology as the models didn’t meet their quality standards. The capability to print with Smooth TPU 95A enabled the team to move the project forward quickly and efficiently, validating the design, then moving into custom production where they could tailor a unique design for each individual to provide an impactful end-use product.

Smooth TPU 95A is available today, and is compatible with the Mark Two (Gen 2) and Onyx Pro (Gen 2) printers. The new material is also scheduled to be available on the X7 (Gen 2) printers that are equipped with the latest A3648 extruder in Q4 of this year. To learn more about how industrial manufacturers utilize this new material, please register for our upcoming webinar on October 4, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET.

About Markforged

Markforged (NYSE: MKFG) is reimagining how humans build everything by leading a technology-driven transformation of manufacturing with solutions for enterprises and societies throughout the world. The Markforged Digital Forge brings the power and speed of agile software development to industrial manufacturing, combining hardware, software, and materials to solve supply chain problems right at the point-of-need. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on Markforged metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production. Markforged is headquartered in Watertown, Mass., where it designs its products with over 350 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit www.markforged.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although Markforged believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, Markforged cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by it and its projections of the future, about which it cannot be certain. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the impact of the newly-announced Smooth TPU 95A on the manufacturing industry and Markforged, statements related to product development and innovation, and statements regarding the potential benefits to, consumers of Markforged products including, but not limited to, Smooth TPU 95A. Markforged cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, general economic, political and business conditions and other factors discussed under the header "Risk Factors" in Markforged’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, if the forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that Markforged will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent Markforged’s views as of the date of this press release. Markforged anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Markforged may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Markforged has no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing Markforged’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

