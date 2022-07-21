Log in
MARKFORGED HOLDING CORPORATION

Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-20 pm EDT
2.190 USD   +3.79%
07/12Markforged Holding to Acquire Digital Metal
MT
07/12MARKFORGED : to Expand into Mass Production of End-Use Metal Parts Through Digital Metal Acquisition - Form 8-K
PU
07/12MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Markforged Sets Reporting Date for Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

07/21/2022 | 08:37am EDT
Markforged (NYSE: MKFG), creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform, The Digital Forge, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the market closes on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 5:00 PM ET on the same day to discuss the results.

Participants may access the earnings press release, related materials and the audio webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.markforged.com/.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-855-327-6837, or 1-631-891-4304 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website and telephonically through Thursday, August 25, 2022 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), passcode 10019757.

About Markforged

Markforged (NYSE: MKFG) is reimagining how humans build everything by leading a technology-driven transformation of manufacturing with solutions for enterprises and societies throughout the world. The Markforged Digital Forge brings the power and speed of agile software development to industrial manufacturing, combining hardware, software, and materials to solve supply chain problems right at the point of need. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on Markforged metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production. Markforged is headquartered in Watertown, Mass., where it designs its products with over 400 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit www.markforged.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 118 M - -
Net income 2022 -51,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 235 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,50x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 412 M 412 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 374
Free-Float 84,8%
Managers and Directors
Shai Terem President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Joseph Schwartz Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Alan B. Masarek Chairman
John Howard Vice President-Engineering
Matt Gannon Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARKFORGED HOLDING CORPORATION-60.71%412
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.48%47 940
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-25.43%41 023
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-35.04%33 523
HEXAGON AB-22.00%30 082
CORNING INCORPORATED-11.98%29 072