    MKFG   US57064N1028

MARKFORGED HOLDING CORPORATION

(MKFG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/26 04:00:02 pm EDT
2.630 USD   +3.95%
04:32pMarkforged to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
Summary 
Summary

Markforged to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/26/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Markforged (NYSE: MKFG) (the “Company”), creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform, The Digital Forge, today announced that the Company is participating in several upcoming conferences.

  • Craig-Hallum 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference – The conference is on Wednesday, June 1.
  • William Blair’s 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference – The virtual presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7, at 3:40 p.m. EDT and can be viewed at this link.
  • Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference – The virtual presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 9, at 1:50 p.m. EDT and can be viewed at this link.

About Markforged

Markforged (NYSE: MKFG) is reimagining how humans build everything by leading a technology-driven transformation of manufacturing with solutions for enterprises and societies throughout the world. The Markforged Digital Forge brings the power and speed of agile software development to industrial manufacturing, combining hardware, software, and materials to solve supply chain problems right at the point of need. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on Markforged metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production. Markforged is headquartered in Watertown, Mass., where it designs its products with over 400 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit www.markforged.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 118 M - -
Net income 2022 -55,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 232 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 475 M 475 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 374
Free-Float 80,8%
Managers and Directors
Shai Terem President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Joseph Schwartz Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Alan B. Masarek Chairman
John Howard Vice President-Engineering
Matt Gannon Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARKFORGED HOLDING CORPORATION-52.89%475
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.4.81%51 367
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-21.39%41 053
HEXAGON AB-19.67%31 497
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-37.80%30 955
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.-11.15%30 696