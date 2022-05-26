Markforged to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Markforged (NYSE: MKFG) (the “Company”), creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform, The Digital Forge, today announced that the Company is participating in several upcoming conferences.

Craig-Hallum 19 th Annual Institutional Investor Conference – The conference is on Wednesday, June 1.

– The conference is on Wednesday, June 1. William Blair’s 42 nd Annual Growth Stock Conference – The virtual presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7, at 3:40 p.m. EDT and can be viewed at this link.

– The virtual presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7, at 3:40 p.m. EDT and can be viewed at this link. Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference – The virtual presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 9, at 1:50 p.m. EDT and can be viewed at this link.

About Markforged

Markforged (NYSE: MKFG) is reimagining how humans build everything by leading a technology-driven transformation of manufacturing with solutions for enterprises and societies throughout the world. The Markforged Digital Forge brings the power and speed of agile software development to industrial manufacturing, combining hardware, software, and materials to solve supply chain problems right at the point of need. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on Markforged metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production. Markforged is headquartered in Watertown, Mass., where it designs its products with over 400 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit www.markforged.com.

