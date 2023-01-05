Advanced search
    MKFG   US57064N1028

MARKFORGED HOLDING CORPORATION

(MKFG)
04:00 2023-01-05 pm EST
1.180 USD   -3.28%
01/03Markforged : EXECUTIVE SEVERANCE AND CHANGE IN CONTROL PLAN - Form 8-K
01/03Markforged Holding Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
2022Berenberg Bank Adjusts Markforged Price Target to $3.50 From $4, Maintains Buy Rating
Markforged : to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

01/05/2023 | 04:36pm EST
January 5, 2023

Markforged to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 5, 2023 - Markforged (NYSE: MKFG) (the "Company"), the company strengthening manufacturing resiliency by enabling industrial production at the point of need, today announced that the Company will be participating in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Jan 10, 2023.

The virtual presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 10:15 a.m. ET and can be viewed at this linkor on the Company's website at www.markforged.com under the "Investor Relations" section.

Additionally, Mark Schwartz, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings with attending investors on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

About Markforged

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) is making manufacturing more resilient and flexible by bringing on-demand industrial production to the point of need. The Markforged Digital Forge - the reliable, intelligent and easy-to-use additive manufacturing platform - empowers any manufacturer to create robust end-use parts in both metal and composites anywhere and anytime. Over 10,000 customers across 70+ countries use The Digital Forge to overcome limitations of traditional manufacturing while strengthening their supply chains. Markforged is headquartered in Watertown, Mass., where it designs the hardware, software and materials that powers its platform. To learn more, visit www.markforged.com.

Contact:

Austin Bohlig, Director of Investor Relations

investors@markforged.com

Disclaimer

Markforged Holding Corporation published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 21:32:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 101 M - -
Net income 2022 -50,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 185 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,59x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 237 M 237 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 374
Free-Float 84,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,22 $
Average target price 2,64 $
Spread / Average Target 117%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shai Terem President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Joseph Schwartz Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Alan B. Masarek Chairman
John Howard Vice President-Engineering
Matt Gannon Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARKFORGED HOLDING CORPORATION5.17%237
3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION1.22%1 040
STRATASYS LTD.11.55%884
DESKTOP METAL, INC.2.94%444
VELO3D, INC.5.03%350
PRODWAYS GROUP-2.27%176