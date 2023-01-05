January 5, 2023

Markforged to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 5, 2023 - Markforged (NYSE: MKFG) (the "Company"), the company strengthening manufacturing resiliency by enabling industrial production at the point of need, today announced that the Company will be participating in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Jan 10, 2023.

The virtual presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 10:15 a.m. ET and can be viewed at this linkor on the Company's website at www.markforged.com under the "Investor Relations" section.

Additionally, Mark Schwartz, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings with attending investors on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

About Markforged

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) is making manufacturing more resilient and flexible by bringing on-demand industrial production to the point of need. The Markforged Digital Forge - the reliable, intelligent and easy-to-use additive manufacturing platform - empowers any manufacturer to create robust end-use parts in both metal and composites anywhere and anytime. Over 10,000 customers across 70+ countries use The Digital Forge to overcome limitations of traditional manufacturing while strengthening their supply chains. Markforged is headquartered in Watertown, Mass., where it designs the hardware, software and materials that powers its platform. To learn more, visit www.markforged.com.

Contact:

Austin Bohlig, Director of Investor Relations

investors@markforged.com