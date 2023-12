The board of directors of Markobenz Ventures Limited at its meeting held on December 30, 2023, Appointment of Mr. Pankaj Tulsiyani as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. Date of appointment: 01 December, 2023. Mr. Pankaj Tulsiyani is a Master of Commerce and also an associate member (A59833) of Institute of Company Secretaries in India.

He has over 3 years of experience in the Secretarial and Legal functions in reputed companies.