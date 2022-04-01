Log in
    MKS   GB0031274896

MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC

(MKS)
ANYTHING BUT ORDINARY: M&S STEPS UP ITS SPRING STYLE AS CUSTOMERS LOOK FORWARD TO HOLIDAYS AND SPECIAL OCCASIONS

04/01/2022
  • M&S is launching its first Spring campaign under the successful 'Anything but Ordinary' brand platform - showcasing quality and style, as the retailer reshapes to offer more relevant product all year-round - with perfect product whatever the weather

  • The marketing push comes with the return of holidays and special occasions front of mind for many - with swimwear a top search on M&S.com


Today (Friday 1st April) M&S is launching a new advert to show off the style & trusted value of its Spring own-brand product offer for women, men, and kids - Anything but Ordinary, Spring Style.

'Anything but Ordinary' as a platform takes inspiration from the anything but ordinary trusted quality of M&S product. It initially launched in Autumn/Winter- M&S's super season, and was used in the all-important Christmas campaign. Spring Style is the next exciting iteration of the platform.

More relevant, more often - all year round

The new campaign demonstrates M&S's focus on being the destination for shoppers all year round with stylish products that are made with care. Many of the categories M&S is famous for - such as coats, knitwear, and boots - are associated with the winter months. However, as it reshapes M&S has been building product strength in year-round style - with more versatile transitional products such as denim and casual T-shirts where M&S has a leading share position - as well as an emphasis on products for layering including shackets and overshirts (pictured). As part of reshaping, M&S wants to be more relevant, more often to its 22m customers' Spring wardrobes, where there's opportunities to grow in key categories such as casual dresses. The new campaign curates and puts a spotlight on the style & value on offer at M&S.

Great trusted value price point products are highlighted throughout the campaign from the double breasted trench(£35) to the leather flat mules(£39.50). With the British weather remaining unpredictable, products featured have been selected to cover every eventuality from Spring showers (such as the kids' coral lightweight windbreakerpictured£16) to Spring sunshine, with colourful sunglasses for all the family on display.

Season of Socialising

The campaign is launching as customers look forward to socialising and get-aways,with holidays and special occasions two of the biggest drivers of clothing purchases..This year 65% of M&S customers are planning a holiday before Augustwith nearly80% planning to buy clothes for itand over 40% are already attending a special occasion (such as a wedding) with 70% planning to buy anew outfit.

As we approach Easter,customer searches for holidaysare higher than pre-pandemic levels - since January swimwear is the third most searched term on M&S.com. M&S has already responded to this, last month launching its 'holiday shop'in-stores and in a prominent position onlineand on the M&S app- even earlier than pre-covid. The imagery for 'holiday shop' has a refreshed creative look and feel with bright, colourful shots that can be found across all channels.

TikTok to TV

The Anything but Ordinary Spring Stylecampaign will run across all customer channels from print press ads to Instagram reels, with TV advertising kicking off from tomorrow on major shows including ITV's This Morning. The 30 second advert features stylish models dancing to "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" by C+C Music Factory ft. Freedom Williams and was created by ODD. It's a continuation of the playful and energetic style the agency has been creating for M&S Clothing & Home over the past few months following a strong customer response to Anything but Ordinary for Autumn and Christmas.

Anna Braithwaite, M&S's Clothing & Home Marketing Director said, "We're reshaping the future of M&S Clothing with relevant product for how our customers are living and working in 2022. This Spring our new products are all about offering our customers the very best everyday style, quality & value for a season of socialising - whatever the weather - and all made with quality at the heart of their design - from fabric to fit. Our campaign aims to show this off with a confident, playful, and fun campaign set to an incredibly iconic and feel-good track."

Ends

Disclaimer

Marks & Spencer Group plc published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 08:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
