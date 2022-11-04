Bold, Sustainable and Innovative: M&S Sets Out Comprehensive Case to Deliver Fit for the Future Marble Arch

M&S proposal for innovative and highly sustainable scheme securing its future on Oxford Street set out to public inquiry.

Support for M&S scheme spearheaded by leading retailers Selfridges & Ikea with over 2000 jobs and significant improvements to wider Oxford Street district delivered as part of plans

M&S' analysis of long-term sustainability benefits of its scheme accepted by SAVE in major move as M&S reduces carbon payback time by further 35%

Marks & Spencer has set out its bold, sustainable and innovative proposal for its Marble Arch scheme - the only retail-led regeneration in London's most famous high street - to the public inquiry which has concluded today.

Across the eight-day hearing, M&S and its range of expert witnesses extensively set out its robust analysis across heritage, sustainability and the future of retail, which determined that redevelopment is the only viable and deliverable plan to establish a Marble Arch site which is better for customers, colleagues and the communities it serves.

Russell Harris KC in his closing remarks said:"No party is asserting that there actually is another, better way of achieving these or substantially similar benefits either through refurbishment or at all. The highest it is put is that there might be."

Since launch M&S has maintained the long-term sustainability benefits of its forward-thinking scheme. During the course of the inquiry, SAVE accepted M&S' sustainability analysis and that of our independent experts Arup, a significant move on their part. As a result, despite the planning inquiry anticipated to be focused on the impact of the built environment on carbon emissions, no witnesses on sustainability were called.

During the inquiry M&S presented an updated assessment which confirmed it should deliver a carbon payback in 11 years, with more reductions possible. This will see M&S' proposed scheme, with a planned lifespan of 120 years, delivering a net positive contribution to the environment from 11 years onwards once complete, a significant achievement for new schemes in a highly sustainable building. The proposal will use less than a quarter of the energy of today's structure, will promote circular economy principles, with 95% of the existing building materials to be recovered, recycled or reused and, on completion, be amongst the top 1% of new buildings in London on sustainable performance.

Throughout the inquiry, M&S and its representatives have reiterated its unwavering commitment to achieving its Plan A commitment to be net zero by 2040, a full 10 years ahead of the Government's ambition, with the redevelopment of Marble Arch a key part of that strategy.

M&S' bold and innovative proposal modernises Marble Arch and the surrounding site to be fit for the future. The scheme incorporates materials in keeping with the rich heritage of Oxford Street, including Portland stone and white Roman brick, while establishing contemporary high ceilings and adaptable retail space reflecting the experience today's customers are looking for. Alongside this, M&S' investment will create over 2000 new jobs and 10,000 sq ft of new public realm across the site with planting and trees to create a natural sheltered canopy in the heart of the West End.

As a result, major retailers and organisations including Selfridges, Ikea, New West End Company and Portman Estate have come forward during the inquiry in support.

M&S' lead architect Fred Pilbrow considered 16 alternative proposals for the site, with only the established proposal proving viable. In one of the key sessions of the hearing, Simon Sturgis, SAVE's lead architectural expert, put forward SAVE's proposed alternative of deep retrofit refurbishment. However, under questioning he agreed this also required significant demolition of the existing site including modifying the front Orchard House façade and the removal of a 1930's staircase, both of which SAVE previously argued should be protected, illustrating the impossibility of retrofit at the site. He went on to describe Marble Arch to the inquiry as having "poor architectural merit" and agreed that M&S had done all it could to put forward a proposal in line with the GLA and Westminster City Council guidance.

Russell Harris, KC said in his concluding remarks:"SAVE now accept that leaving the buildings as they are or to make them the subject of light touch is not sustainable or viable. There is, it is agreed, no sustainable do nothing option. If the Secretary of State agrees with this consensus then the debate is little more than academically interesting for some if not others."

Throughout the hearing M&S has emphasised its experience and expertise in upgrading the fabric of existing stores across its estate, with over 40 stores renewed in the last year alone including historic stores in Chelmsford and Cheltenham. But the poor layout of the three buildings comprising Marble Arch today, with Orchard House comprising just under 30% of the site, renders a retrofit, as proposed by Sturgis and SAVE, as neither deliverable nor viable.

Sacha Berendji, Operations Director:"Two years ago we launched our proposal to redevelop Marble Arch and deliver a significant and sustainable investment into Oxford Street, which has been supported at every stage. Extensively setting out our case again to the inquiry has confirmed to us that this is absolutely the best and only way to deliver a Marble Arch which is fit to serve and support our customers, colleagues, communities and the planet for the next century and beyond".

