Marks and Spencer Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based retail company, which is focused on own label businesses, including food, clothing and home and, bank and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The Company's segments include UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado and All other segments. The UK Clothing & Home segment is engaged in the retailing of womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products through United Kingdom retail stores and online. The UK Food segment includes UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations, which consist of five categories, including protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals, desserts, and frozen; hospitality; Food on the Move, and direct sales to Ocado Retail Limited. The International segment consists of Marks and Spencer-owned businesses in Europe and Asia and international franchise operations. The Ocado segment includes investments in Ocado Retail Limited.