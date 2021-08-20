FTSE 100 set for worst week since January on slowing economic growth

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Marks and Spencer jumps on robust results
* Morrisons gains on accepting takeover offer
* UK retail sales slump in July
* FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 slips 0.1%
Aug 20 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell on Friday, dragged
by AstraZeneca after it halted a late-stage trial, while a
surprise drop in retail sales kept the index on course for its
worst week since January.
Shares of the drugmaker fell 1.0% after it said its
newly acquired Alexion division was halting a late-stage trial
of its treatment for a rare neurological disorder. However,
positive test results from its antibody therapy to prevent
COVID-19 helped limit some losses.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.1%, with
AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline, and personal
goods makers Reckitt Benckiser and Unilever
being among the top drags on the index.
Official data showed British retail sales volumes dropped by
2.5% in July from June, against expectations of a 0.4%
rise.
"The sudden month-on-month drop in July retail sales data
could be due to inflationary pressures and the ongoing market
correction that followed a period of growth due to pent up
consumer demand," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive of
Kalkine.
"However, fears of the UK's recovery momentum losing ground
could be unsubstantial since the July retail figures are still
5.8% above the pre-pandemic levels."
Retail stocks were the top gainers, primarily
led by strong gains in Marks & Spencer on robust
earnings and Morrisons after it accepted a takeover
deal.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 has recovered nearly 27% from October
2020 lows to settle near its 7,100 level on support from easy
central bank policies, but a recent slowdown in economic growth
and rising virus cases have capped further gains.
The domestically focussed mid-cap index slipped
0.1%, as travel stocks weakened on fears of
rising infections, while financial stocks tracked benchmark bond
yields lower.
Marks and Spencer jumped 10.9% to the top of the
mid-cap index after saying it expected its annual profit to be
above forecasts.
Supermarket chain Morrisons rose 4.3% after it
agreed to a takeover offer from U.S. private equity group
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).
