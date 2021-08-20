Log in
FTSE 100 set for worst week since January on slowing economic growth

08/20/2021 | 04:30am EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Marks and Spencer jumps on robust results

* Morrisons gains on accepting takeover offer

* UK retail sales slump in July

* FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 slips 0.1%

Aug 20 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell on Friday, dragged by AstraZeneca after it halted a late-stage trial, while a surprise drop in retail sales kept the index on course for its worst week since January.

Shares of the drugmaker fell 1.0% after it said its newly acquired Alexion division was halting a late-stage trial of its treatment for a rare neurological disorder. However, positive test results from its antibody therapy to prevent COVID-19 helped limit some losses.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.1%, with AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline, and personal goods makers Reckitt Benckiser and Unilever being among the top drags on the index.

Official data showed British retail sales volumes dropped by 2.5% in July from June, against expectations of a 0.4% rise.

"The sudden month-on-month drop in July retail sales data could be due to inflationary pressures and the ongoing market correction that followed a period of growth due to pent up consumer demand," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive of Kalkine.

"However, fears of the UK's recovery momentum losing ground could be unsubstantial since the July retail figures are still 5.8% above the pre-pandemic levels."

Retail stocks were the top gainers, primarily led by strong gains in Marks & Spencer on robust earnings and Morrisons after it accepted a takeover deal.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 has recovered nearly 27% from October 2020 lows to settle near its 7,100 level on support from easy central bank policies, but a recent slowdown in economic growth and rising virus cases have capped further gains.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index slipped 0.1%, as travel stocks weakened on fears of rising infections, while financial stocks tracked benchmark bond yields lower.

Marks and Spencer jumped 10.9% to the top of the mid-cap index after saying it expected its annual profit to be above forecasts.

Supermarket chain Morrisons rose 4.3% after it agreed to a takeover offer from U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 1.70% 182.5 End-of-day quote.0.00%
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.87% 8663 Delayed Quote.19.28%
FTSE 100 -0.28% 7040.09 Delayed Quote.10.97%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.12% 23580.53 Delayed Quote.16.34%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC -0.35% 1508.6 Delayed Quote.12.79%
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC 10.65% 157.95 Delayed Quote.4.70%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC -0.58% 5612 Delayed Quote.-13.74%
UNILEVER PLC -0.60% 4083.8375 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC 4.23% 291.1 Delayed Quote.57.43%
