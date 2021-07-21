Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Marks and Spencer Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MKS   GB0031274896

MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC

(MKS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Full customs checks risk becoming 'incendiary' in N.Ireland, M&S says

07/21/2021 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen with a message against the Brexit border checks in relation to the Northern Ireland protocol in Larne

LONDON (Reuters) - The introduction of full customs checks between Britain and Northern Ireland risks becoming "incendiary" when the province's customers see higher prices, empty shelves and the loss of favourite products, one of the country's biggest retailers said.

Archie Norman, the chairman of Marks & Spencer, told BBC Radio that the planned introduction of full post-Brexit checks in October would threaten his business and prevent the food and clothing retailer from providing its full range.

Customs officials have so far applied a light-touch approach to checking goods entering Northern Ireland from Britain under a protocol system that was designed to keep open the province's border with EU member Ireland while stopping goods from entering the EU's single market unchecked across that frontier.

Norman said the retailer had already struggled to get goods into EU members Ireland and France since Britain left the European Union's single market at the beginning of the year, due to the huge amount of paperwork that was required.

He expects his stores in Northern Ireland to suffer a similar fate if the introduction of full checks goes ahead.

"It risks being incendiary for the public in Northern Ireland because you can't think of a more visible demonstration of how you're no longer a full part of the United Kingdom than you can't get your favourite Christmas products, you can't buy M&S chicken, free range eggs, sandwiches," he said.

"It's going to be very very serious for customers."

The protocol keeps Northern Ireland inside the EU single market for goods. Norman said M&S had employed 13 full-time vets to tick boxes and fill out forms. Switching supply chains to increase production in Ireland would increase prices, he said.

"I really, really worry about the visibility of this because ... everyone in Northern Ireland is going to see, very very visibly, the impact of Brexit and the protocol because there will be gaps on the shelves," he said, adding that they had already delisted some products for Christmas.

Norman has followed rivals Tesco, Sainsburys' and Asda in writing to Britain's Brexit minister David Frost to warn about the impact.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY PLC 0.04% 278.4 Delayed Quote.23.46%
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC 2.05% 134 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
TESCO PLC 0.35% 230.6 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
All news about MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
03:10aFull customs checks risk becoming 'incendiary' in N.Ireland, M&S says
RE
07/19'PINGDEMIC' : English businesses buckle under COVID-19 isolation demands
RE
07/19British Retailers Warn of Supply Chain Issues Over Uncertainty of Northern Ir..
MT
07/19OCADO : Cancels, Delays Thousands Of Orders As Robot Malfunction Causes Fire In ..
MT
07/15MARKS AND SPENCER : M&S EXTENDS ITS GOODMOVE RANGE INTO EVERY UK STORE – A..
PU
07/12MARKS AND SPENCER : & Spencer Pushes Ocado To Boost Network To Meet Customers' D..
MT
07/08HERE COMES THE GROOM : M&s launches bookable group suit fittings ahead of peak w..
PU
07/06'EMERGING FROM A CHRYSALIS' : UK's M&S promises surprise from reshaped business
RE
07/06MARKS AND SPENCER : Ocado confident online buying here to stay, announce Spain d..
RE
07/06M&S KIDS LAUNCHES 2021 UNIFORM OFFER : Super durable, hand-me-downable and more ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 10 007 M 13 613 M 13 613 M
Net income 2022 242 M 329 M 329 M
Net Debt 2022 3 271 M 4 450 M 4 450 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 0,92%
Capitalization 2 575 M 3 504 M 3 503 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 69 577
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Marks and Spencer Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 131,55 GBX
Average target price 174,76 GBX
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Rowe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eoin Philip Tonge Chief Financial Officer & Director
Archie J. Norman Chairman
Carl Dawson Director-Information Technology
Stuart Machin Joint Chief Operating Officer & MD-Food
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC-3.49%4 176
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY28.71%20 779
NEXT PLC4.35%14 066
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY15.34%7 040
DUFRY AG-15.49%6 013
RENT-A-CENTER, INC.33.53%3 462