  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Marks and Spencer Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MKS   GB0031274896

MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC

(MKS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/14 05:16:34 am
223.8 GBX   -3.95%
05:09aMarks & Spencer, bp Agree to Extend Food Stores Deal to 2030
MT
04:49aM&S Food Extends Convenience Agreement With BP Until 2030
DJ
01/13How UK retailers fared over Omicron-hit Christmas
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

M&S Food Extends Convenience Agreement With BP Until 2030

01/14/2022 | 04:49am EST
By Michael Susin


Marks & Spencer Group PLC's food business, M&S Food, said Friday that it has renewed its contract with BP PLC in Great Britain until at least 2030, without disclosing financial details.

The food retail group said it is currently available at almost 300 BP-operated sites across Great Britain.

The companies partnered for the first time in 2005.

BP shares at 0922 GMT were up 2.9 pence, or 0.7%, at 386.75 pence.


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 0449ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.64% 386.5 Delayed Quote.16.16%
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC -3.82% 224.075 Delayed Quote.0.69%
WTI 1.12% 82.641 Delayed Quote.7.87%
