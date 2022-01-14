M&S Food Extends Convenience Agreement With BP Until 2030

By Michael Susin

Marks & Spencer Group PLC's food business, M&S Food, said Friday that it has renewed its contract with BP PLC in Great Britain until at least 2030, without disclosing financial details.

The food retail group said it is currently available at almost 300 BP-operated sites across Great Britain.

The companies partnered for the first time in 2005.

BP shares at 0922 GMT were up 2.9 pence, or 0.7%, at 386.75 pence.

