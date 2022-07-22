Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Marks and Spencer Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MKS   GB0031274896

MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC

(MKS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-21 am EDT
143.05 GBX   -0.24%
02:15aMEDIA-Turkey's Fiba Retail in talks to be partner for Mango in Russia - Vedomosti
RE
07/21UBS Downgrades Marks & Spencer to Sell from Neutral, Cuts PT
MT
07/21Marks & Spencer Buys Logistics Provider Gist for $173 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MEDIA-Turkey's Fiba Retail in talks to be partner for Mango in Russia - Vedomosti

07/22/2022 | 02:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 22 (Reuters) -

* Turkey's Fiba Retail in talks to become new franchise partner for Spanish clothes chain Mango in Russia, business daily Vedomosti reported on Friday, citing two unnamed sources close to the potential deal.

* Mango suspended operations at 55 stores in Russia in March, but 53 franchise outlets continued operating. Company announced plans in June to leave the market and transfer operations to franchisees and local partners.

* Fiba Retail was Marks & Spencer's franchise partner in Russia, running 48 stores across the country.

* Mango stores could re-open at Marks & Spencer's shuttered retail outlets after the British store left Russia. The number of new locations still under discussion, Vedomosti's sources said. -- Source link: https://www.vedomosti.ru/business/articles/2022/07/21/932521-mango-vozobnovlyaet-rabotu -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Reuters)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC -0.24% 143.05 Delayed Quote.-38.18%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -4.75% 56.385 Delayed Quote.-27.61%
All news about MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
02:15aMEDIA-Turkey's Fiba Retail in talks to be partner for Mango in Russia - Vedomosti
RE
07/21UBS Downgrades Marks & Spencer to Sell from Neutral, Cuts PT
MT
07/21Marks & Spencer Buys Logistics Provider Gist for $173 Million
MT
07/21MARKS AND SPENCER : To acquire gist as part of accelerating its food supply chain transfor..
PU
07/21Marks & Spencer CFO Plans Move to Associated British Foods by Early 2023
MT
07/21Britain's M&S to buy logistics firm Gist
RE
07/21Associated British Foods Appoints Marks & Spencer CFO as Finance Director
DJ
07/21Ocado maintains full-year guidance after first-half loss
RE
07/21Marks and Spencer Group plc Announces CFO Changes
CI
07/20Marks & Spencer, Ocado's Online Grocery JV CEO To Step Down; Interim Successor Named
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 997 M 13 150 M 13 150 M
Net income 2023 282 M 337 M 337 M
Net Debt 2023 2 645 M 3 162 M 3 162 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,66x
Yield 2023 4,14%
Capitalization 2 809 M 3 359 M 3 359 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
EV / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 65 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Marks and Spencer Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 143,05 GBX
Average target price 173,76 GBX
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Rowe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eoin Philip Tonge Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Archibald John Norman Chairman
Carl Dawson Director-Information Technology
Sacha Berendji Director-Retail, Operations & Property
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC-38.18%3 359
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-13.11%23 194
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-23.27%4 662
DUFRY AG-19.47%3 351
LESLIE'S, INC.-33.47%2 997
SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC.-26.16%1 439