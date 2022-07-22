MEDIA-Turkey's Fiba Retail in talks to be partner for Mango in Russia - Vedomosti

July 22 (Reuters) -
* Turkey's Fiba Retail in talks to become new franchise
partner
for Spanish clothes chain Mango in Russia, business daily
Vedomosti reported on Friday, citing two unnamed sources close
to the potential deal.
* Mango suspended operations at 55 stores in Russia in
March, but
53 franchise outlets continued operating. Company announced
plans in June to leave the market and transfer operations to
franchisees and local partners.
* Fiba Retail was Marks & Spencer's franchise partner in
Russia,
running 48 stores across the country.
* Mango stores could re-open at Marks & Spencer's shuttered
retail
outlets after the British store left Russia. The number of new
locations still under discussion, Vedomosti's sources said.
-- Source link: https://www.vedomosti.ru/business/articles/2022/07/21/932521-mango-vozobnovlyaet-rabotu
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Reporting by Reuters)