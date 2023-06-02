Marks & Spencers tenders GBP228.1 million loan notes

Marks & Spencers PLC - London-based food, clothing, home and bank services retailer - Says it has tendered GBP107.2 million of GBP300.0 million 3.750% notes that are due in 2026, and that it has tendered GBP120.9 million of GBP324.6 million 4.750% notes due in 2025. This follows the invitation made to holders of outstanding notes to tender their notes for purchase by the company for cash in an aggregate nominal amount of up to the 2025 notes and 2026 notes maximum acceptance amount. The offers were announced in May 2023, and were made on terms and subject to conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum. The company also announces that the 2025 and 2026 notes final acceptance amount is expected to be set at GBP219.4 million in aggregate nominal amounts of notes.

Current stock price: 186.85 pence, up 2.8%

12-month change: up 24%

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.