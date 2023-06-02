Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Marks and Spencer Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MKS   GB0031274896

MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC

(MKS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:29:13 2023-06-02 am EDT
187.20 GBX   +2.97%
06:08aMarks & Spencers tenders GBP228.1 million loan notes
AN
05:16aMarks & Spencer to Buy Back GBP219.4 Million of Bonds due 2025, 2026
MT
05/30RBC Raises Marks & Spencer PT, Keeps Sector Perform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marks & Spencers tenders GBP228.1 million loan notes

06/02/2023 | 06:08am EDT
Marks & Spencers PLC - London-based food, clothing, home and bank services retailer - Says it has tendered GBP107.2 million of GBP300.0 million 3.750% notes that are due in 2026, and that it has tendered GBP120.9 million of GBP324.6 million 4.750% notes due in 2025. This follows the invitation made to holders of outstanding notes to tender their notes for purchase by the company for cash in an aggregate nominal amount of up to the 2025 notes and 2026 notes maximum acceptance amount. The offers were announced in May 2023, and were made on terms and subject to conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum. The company also announces that the 2025 and 2026 notes final acceptance amount is expected to be set at GBP219.4 million in aggregate nominal amounts of notes.

Current stock price: 186.85 pence, up 2.8%

12-month change: up 24%

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 11 826 M 14 809 M 14 809 M
Net income 2023 319 M 399 M 399 M
Net Debt 2023 2 697 M 3 377 M 3 377 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,1x
Yield 2023 1,39%
Capitalization 3 572 M 4 474 M 4 474 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 65 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Marks and Spencer Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 181,80 GBX
Average target price 186,11 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stuart Machin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katie Bickerstaffe Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeremy Charles Douglas Townsend Chief Financial Officer
Archibald John Norman Chairman
Sacha Berendji Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC47.45%4 474
WALMART INC.3.58%397 616
SYSCO CORPORATION-8.50%36 116
KROGER CO. (THE)1.68%32 050
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.9.52%30 618
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED13.50%30 369
