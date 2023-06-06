Marks and Spencer : Basis of Reporting

Excludes franchise and Ocado Retail operations, since these are outside of the operational control reporting boundary.

By way of example this includes emissions from in-scope stores, offices, warehouses and fleet operations from M&S owned and JV operations, as well as from M&S Group subsidiaries, e.g. Gist.

Operational control:It is deemed that an asset or operation is within operational control if Marks and Spencer Group or one of its subsidiaries (e.g. Gist) has the full authority to introduce and implement its operating policies at the operation, for example control over energy procurement.

Scope 1 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions:Direct emissions from owned or controlled sources, for example emissions from combustion in boilers or engines and refrigerant leakage.

Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions:Indirect GHG emissions from the generation of purchased or acquired electricity, steam, heat, or cooling.

Location-basedmethodology:Emissions are calculated using emission factors representing average