Marks and Spencer : Basis of Reporting

This document accompanies the M&S 2023 Sustainability Report and includes details on definitions, reporting scope and methodology of key ESG metrics that support our ESG programme including metrics aligned with our roadmap to net zero.
During the year, we reviewed the sustainability priorities of our customers, colleagues and investors and reviewed the sustainability reporting landscape, considering the views of our principal regulatory bodies. This has informed the reporting of our key targets and performance within the 2023 Sustainability Report and our selection of which metrics
should be prioritised for external assurance. Selected metrics (as signposted in the table below) are assured by an external provider, DNV. Metrics chosen for external assurance include the following categories of metrics that were deemed to be 'assurance-ready',
Performance updates against targets that are part of our Net Zero Roadmap,
Metrics that are of particular interest to our investors or customers, e.g. Packaging recyclability, Food redistribution and Charity Donations.
SCOPE 1&2 GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FROM M&S' OWN OPERATIONS
SOURCESUNITSBASE YEAR METHODOLOGY
M&S Group Scope 1 and
2 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions.
Indicators:
Direct emissions from operations (Scope 1) (location-based)
Indirect energy emissions from operations (Scope 2) (location-based)
Total Scope 1 & Scope 2 emissions (location-based)
Total emissions per 1,000 sq ft of salesfloor (location- based)
Indirect energy emissions from operations (Scope 2) (market-based)
Total Scope 1 & Scope 2 emissions (market-based)
Total emissions per 1,000 sq ft of salesfloor (market- based)
Assured by DNV
Global scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions (CO2e) from assets under M&S Group's operational control.
By way of example this includes emissions from in-scope stores, offices, warehouses and fleet operations from M&S owned and JV operations, as well as from M&S Group subsidiaries, e.g. Gist.
Excludes franchise and Ocado Retail operations, since these are outside of the operational control reporting boundary.
Operational control:It is deemed that an asset or operation is within operational control if Marks and Spencer Group or one of its subsidiaries (e.g. Gist) has the full authority to introduce and implement its operating policies at the operation, for example control over energy procurement.
Scope 1 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions:Direct emissions from owned or controlled sources, for example emissions from combustion in boilers or engines and refrigerant leakage.
Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions:Indirect GHG emissions from the generation of purchased or acquired electricity, steam, heat, or cooling.
Location-basedmethodology:Emissions are calculated using emission factors representing average
For a limited number of sites where data is not available, energy and refrigerant consumption has been estimated through a mix of previous year figures and average site performances.
Figures for previous reporting years are restated as required in line with the GHG Protocol, following the M&S re-calculation policy here. Previous year figures published in the 2023 Sustainability Report have been re-stated to account for emissions from Gist operations that were not previously within M&S Group's operational control, following the acquisition of GIST in 2022.
ENERGY & EMISSIONS FROM THE FLEET
Energy and scope 1&2
Global energy
greenhouse gas emissions
consumption and scope
(location-based) from the M&S
1 & 2 greenhouse gas
fleet, including from
emissions (CO2e) from
•
Fuel
assets under M&S Group's
•
Refrigerant leakage
operational control.
By way of example this includes energy and emissions from in-scope fleet operations from M&S owned and JV operations, as well as from M&S Group subsidiaries, e.g. Gist.
Excludes franchise and
Ocado Retail operations.
Operational control: It is deemed that an asset or operation is within operational control if Marks and Spencer Group or one of its subsidiaries (e.g. Gist) has the full authority to introduce and implement its operating policies at the operation, for example control over energy procurement.
Fleet:All logistics vehicles used as part of the M&S fleet for deliveries to M&S stores and for M&S dedicated primary logistics from
Data on volumes of emissions sources, including fleet fuel and refrigerant leakage is collected via a dedicated digital reporting platform. Data is entered by responsible M&S colleagues and external partners as relevant, and verified and signed off by accountable persons, following data verification procedures.
Conversion of litres of fuel to energy (MW) is based on the typical net
Scope 1&2 GHG emissions N/A (Tonnes CO2e),
Energy (MW)
Data on volumes of fuel and refrigerant is collected via a dedicated digital reporting platform, Sphera, from M&S colleagues and external partners where relevant, and verified by M&S teams following data verification procedures.
Conversion of volume units (e.g. litres) of fuel to energy (MW) and calculation of quantity of CO2e is calculated using relevant conversion and emission factors. For bio-blend LNG fuel, it is estimated, based on industry information, that
Marks and Spencer Group plc
Basis of Reporting 2023
3
METRIC
SCOPE
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
UNITS
BASE YEAR METHODOLOGY
UK ports to distribution
centres, as well as additional
non-M&S-dedicated
primary operations within
operational control of M&S
subsidiaries, i.e. Gist.
Fuel:Includes all fuels used
by the fleet, including diesel
and bio-blend LNG.
Refrigerant leakage:Top
up volumes of refrigerant
gasses to refrigeration
systems in fleet vehicles
for cooling represent the
quantity of refrigerant
that has leaked out of the
system.
calorific values of fuels, as published by BEIS and DEFRA in 2022.
For the reporting year, the most recently published emission factors at the time of reporting are used, including 2022 emissions factors published by the UK Government (BEIS), with Bitzer factors used for other refrigerant gases where otherwise unavailable.
60% of the fuel is biofuel, 40% regular LNG.
ENERGY & EMISSIONS FROM PROPERTY IN THE UK & IRELAND
Energy and scope 1&2
Energy consumption and
greenhouse gas emissions
scope 1 & 2 greenhouse
(location-based) from M&S
gas emissions (CO2e)
properties located in the UK and
from properties under
Ireland, including from:
M&S Group's operational
•
Refrigerant leakage
control.
•
Purchased electricity
•
Purchased electricity (green
By way of example this
tariff)
includes M&S owned
•
Gas
and JV operations, as
•
On-site renewable electricity
well as from M&S Group
•
Diesel generated electricity
subsidiaries, e.g. Gist.
•
Heating oils
• District heating and cooling
Excludes franchise and
•
LPG
Ocado Retail operations.
Assured by DNV
Properties:All in-scope buildings, including stores, offices and warehouses. Excludes properties where M&S does not have operational control.
Refrigerant leakage:Top up volumes of refrigerant gasses to refrigeration and air conditioning systems for cooling represent the quantity of refrigerant gas that has leaked out of the system.
Purchased electricity:All electricity procured through standard energy contracts (i.e. no agreement with the supplier that electricity
is from 100% renewable sources). The location-based method is used to calculate emissions.
Data on volumes of
Scope 1&2 greenhouse
N/A
Data on volumes of emissions
energy and emissions
gas emissions (Tonnes
sources, including energy (e.g.
sources is collected
CO2e),
kwh of gas, electricity) and
via a dedicated digital
refrigerants is collected via
reporting platform. Data
Energy (MW)
a dedicated digital reporting
is entered by responsible
platform, Sphera, from M&S
M&S colleagues and
colleagues and external
external partners as
partners where relevant,
relevant, and verified and
and verified by M&S teams
signed off by accountable
following data verification
persons, following data
procedures.
verification procedures.
Conversion of volume units
For the reporting year,
(e.g. litres) of fuel to energy
the most recently
(MW) and quantities of CO2e
published emission
is calculated using relevant
factors at the time of
conversion and emissions
reporting are used. This
factors.
includes 2022 emissions
factors published by the
For a limited number of sites
UK Government (BEIS)
where data is not available,
and, for electricity use in
energy and refrigerant
Ireland, 2020 IEA scope 2
consumption has been
factors (published 2022).
estimated through a mix of
Emission factors not
previous year figures and
Marks and Spencer Group plc
Basis of Reporting 2023
4
METRIC
SCOPE
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
UNITS
BASE YEAR METHODOLOGY
Purchased electricity
otherwise available for
average site performances.
(green tariff):All electricity
refrigeration gases are
procured through energy
drawn from Bitzer Report
contracts that state
21.
electricity is from 100%
renewable sources. The
location-based method is
used to calculate emissions.
Gas:Natural gas used
primarily for heating
systems.
On-site renewable
electricity:Energy from
solar PV arrays located at
and used by stores and
warehouses.
Diesel generated electricity:
Fuel used for back up
generators and to power
emergency sprinkler
systems.
Heating oils:Fuel oils
used primarily for heating,
including gas oil, fuel oil,
paraffin and propane.
District heating & cooling:
Distributed heating and
cooling generated in a
centralized location.
LPG:A fuel typically used in forklift trucks.
ENERGY & EMISSIONS FROM PROPERTY IN INTERNATIONAL LOCATIONS (EXCL. IRELAND)
Energy and scope 1&2 greenhouse gas emissions (location-based) from M&S properties located in international locations (outside of the UK and Ireland), including from:
Energy consumption and scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas emissions (CO2e) from properties under M&S Group's operational control.
Operational control:It is deemed that an asset or operation is within operational control if Marks and Spencer Group or one of its subsidiaries (e.g. Gist) has the full authority to
Data on volumes of
Scope 1&2 greenhouse
emissions sources,
gas emissions (Tonnes
including energy (e.g.
CO2e),
kwh of gas, electricity)
and refrigerant leakage is
Energy (MW)
collected via a dedicated
digital reporting platform
Data on volumes of emissions sources, including energy (e.g. kwh of gas, electricity) and refrigerants is collected via
a dedicated digital reporting platform, Sphera, from M&S colleagues and external
Marks & Spencer Group plc published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 14:34:10 UTC.