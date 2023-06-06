Advanced search
    MKS   GB0031274896

MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC

(MKS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:51:12 2023-06-06 am EDT
186.48 GBX   -0.76%
10:35aMarks And Spencer : Basis of Reporting
PU
10:33aMarks And Spencer : Modern Slavery Statement
PU
07:53aMarks And Spencer : GSCOP Compliance Report 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marks and Spencer : Basis of Reporting

06/06/2023 | 10:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BASIS OF REPORTING 2023

BASIS OF REPORTING 2023

This document accompanies the M&S 2023 Sustainability Report and includes details on definitions, reporting scope and methodology of key ESG metrics that support our ESG programme including metrics aligned with our roadmap to net zero.

During the year, we reviewed the sustainability priorities of our customers, colleagues and investors and reviewed the sustainability reporting landscape, considering the views of our principal regulatory bodies. This has informed the reporting of our key targets and performance within the 2023 Sustainability Report and our selection of which metrics

should be prioritised for external assurance. Selected metrics (as signposted in the table below) are assured by an external provider, DNV. Metrics chosen for external assurance include the following categories of metrics that were deemed to be 'assurance-ready',

  • Performance updates against targets that are part of our Net Zero Roadmap,
  • Metrics that are of particular interest to our investors or customers, e.g. Packaging recyclability, Food redistribution and Charity Donations.

DNV's Independent Assurance Statement is included on page 70 of the 2023 Sustainability Report.

METRIC

SCOPE

DEFINITIONS

SCOPE 1&2 GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FROM M&S' OWN OPERATIONS

SOURCESUNITSBASE YEAR METHODOLOGY

M&S Group Scope 1 and

2 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions.

Indicators:

  • Direct emissions from operations (Scope 1) (location-based)
  • Indirect energy emissions from operations (Scope 2) (location-based)
  • Total Scope 1 & Scope 2 emissions (location-based)
  • Total emissions per 1,000 sq ft of salesfloor (location- based)
  • Indirect energy emissions from operations (Scope 2) (market-based)
  • Total Scope 1 & Scope 2 emissions (market-based)
  • Total emissions per 1,000 sq ft of salesfloor (market- based)

Assured by DNV

Global scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions (CO2e) from assets under M&S Group's operational control.

By way of example this includes emissions from in-scope stores, offices, warehouses and fleet operations from M&S owned and JV operations, as well as from M&S Group subsidiaries, e.g. Gist.

Excludes franchise and Ocado Retail operations, since these are outside of the operational control reporting boundary.

Operational control:It is deemed that an asset or operation is within operational control if Marks and Spencer Group or one of its subsidiaries (e.g. Gist) has the full authority to introduce and implement its operating policies at the operation, for example control over energy procurement.

Scope 1 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions:Direct emissions from owned or controlled sources, for example emissions from combustion in boilers or engines and refrigerant leakage.

Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions:Indirect GHG emissions from the generation of purchased or acquired electricity, steam, heat, or cooling.

Location-basedmethodology:Emissions are calculated using emission factors representing average

Data on volumes of

Thousand Tonnes CO2e

2016/17

Annual financial year

emissions sources,

calculation of GHG

including energy (e.g.

Tonnes of CO2e per sq. ft

emissions in accordance

kwh of gas, electricity)

of total sales floor area

with the GHG Protocol

and refrigerant leakage is

Corporate Accounting and

collected via a dedicated

% change on baseline

Reporting Standard (revised

digital reporting

edition), GHG Protocol

platform. Data is entered

Scope 2 Guidance (https://

by responsible M&S

ghgprotocol.org/corporate-

colleagues and external

standard).

partners as relevant, and

verified and signed off

Data on volumes of emissions

by accountable persons,

sources, including energy (e.g.

following data verification

kwh of gas, electricity) and

procedures.

refrigerants is collected via

a dedicated digital reporting

For the reporting year,

platform, Sphera, from M&S

the most recently

colleagues and external

published emission

partners where relevant,

factors at the time of

and verified by M&S teams

reporting are used. This

following data verification

includes 2022 emissions

procedures.

factors published by the

UK Government (BEIS)

Quantity of CO2e is calculated

and, for international

using relevant emission

electricity, 2020 IEA scope

factors. Market-based CO2e

2 factors (published

emissions for renewable

2022). Emission factors

electricity tariffs have been

not otherwise available

calculated in accordance with

for refrigeration gases are

the March 2015 WRI/ WBCSD

drawn from Bitzer Report

GHG Scope 2 Guidance on

21. Emissions factors

procured renewable energy.

used at the time of first

Marks and Spencer Group plc

Basis of Reporting 2023

2

METRIC

SCOPE

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

UNITS

emissions from energy

publication are fixed for

generation occurring within

historic years.

a defined geographic area

and a defined time period.

Market-based method GHG

emissions (net) as above

but with deductions for

electricity that is purchased

via a 100% renewable tariff,

for which an emission factor

of zero kg CO2e per kwh is

applied.

Salesfloor:Floor space used

for GHG intensity metrics

includes salesfloor only. This

refers to the floor area of

our stores only, excluding

any 'backstage' areas of

those buildings such as

office or stock room space,

and excluding floor space of

other types of properties, i.e.

warehouses and offices.

BASE YEAR METHODOLOGY

For a limited number of sites where data is not available, energy and refrigerant consumption has been estimated through a mix of previous year figures and average site performances.

Figures for previous reporting years are restated as required in line with the GHG Protocol, following the M&S re-calculation policy here. Previous year figures published in the 2023 Sustainability Report have been re-stated to account for emissions from Gist operations that were not previously within M&S Group's operational control, following the acquisition of GIST in 2022.

ENERGY & EMISSIONS FROM THE FLEET

Energy and scope 1&2

Global energy

greenhouse gas emissions

consumption and scope

(location-based) from the M&S

1 & 2 greenhouse gas

fleet, including from

emissions (CO2e) from

Fuel

assets under M&S Group's

Refrigerant leakage

operational control.

By way of example this includes energy and emissions from in-scope fleet operations from M&S owned and JV operations, as well as from M&S Group subsidiaries, e.g. Gist.

Excludes franchise and

Ocado Retail operations.

Operational control: It is deemed that an asset or operation is within operational control if Marks and Spencer Group or one of its subsidiaries (e.g. Gist) has the full authority to introduce and implement its operating policies at the operation, for example control over energy procurement.

Fleet:All logistics vehicles used as part of the M&S fleet for deliveries to M&S stores and for M&S dedicated primary logistics from

Data on volumes of emissions sources, including fleet fuel and refrigerant leakage is collected via a dedicated digital reporting platform. Data is entered by responsible M&S colleagues and external partners as relevant, and verified and signed off by accountable persons, following data verification procedures.

Conversion of litres of fuel to energy (MW) is based on the typical net

Scope 1&2 GHG emissions N/A (Tonnes CO2e),

Energy (MW)

Data on volumes of fuel and refrigerant is collected via a dedicated digital reporting platform, Sphera, from M&S colleagues and external partners where relevant, and verified by M&S teams following data verification procedures.

Conversion of volume units (e.g. litres) of fuel to energy (MW) and calculation of quantity of CO2e is calculated using relevant conversion and emission factors. For bio-blend LNG fuel, it is estimated, based on industry information, that

Marks and Spencer Group plc

Basis of Reporting 2023

3

METRIC

SCOPE

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

UNITS

BASE YEAR METHODOLOGY

UK ports to distribution

centres, as well as additional

non-M&S-dedicated

primary operations within

operational control of M&S

subsidiaries, i.e. Gist.

Fuel:Includes all fuels used

by the fleet, including diesel

and bio-blend LNG.

Refrigerant leakage:Top

up volumes of refrigerant

gasses to refrigeration

systems in fleet vehicles

for cooling represent the

quantity of refrigerant

that has leaked out of the

system.

calorific values of fuels, as published by BEIS and DEFRA in 2022.

For the reporting year, the most recently published emission factors at the time of reporting are used, including 2022 emissions factors published by the UK Government (BEIS), with Bitzer factors used for other refrigerant gases where otherwise unavailable.

60% of the fuel is biofuel, 40% regular LNG.

ENERGY & EMISSIONS FROM PROPERTY IN THE UK & IRELAND

Energy and scope 1&2

Energy consumption and

greenhouse gas emissions

scope 1 & 2 greenhouse

(location-based) from M&S

gas emissions (CO2e)

properties located in the UK and

from properties under

Ireland, including from:

M&S Group's operational

Refrigerant leakage

control.

Purchased electricity

Purchased electricity (green

By way of example this

tariff)

includes M&S owned

Gas

and JV operations, as

On-site renewable electricity

well as from M&S Group

Diesel generated electricity

subsidiaries, e.g. Gist.

Heating oils

• District heating and cooling

Excludes franchise and

LPG

Ocado Retail operations.

Assured by DNV

Properties:All in-scope buildings, including stores, offices and warehouses. Excludes properties where M&S does not have operational control.

Refrigerant leakage:Top up volumes of refrigerant gasses to refrigeration and air conditioning systems for cooling represent the quantity of refrigerant gas that has leaked out of the system.

Purchased electricity:All electricity procured through standard energy contracts (i.e. no agreement with the supplier that electricity

is from 100% renewable sources). The location-based method is used to calculate emissions.

Data on volumes of

Scope 1&2 greenhouse

N/A

Data on volumes of emissions

energy and emissions

gas emissions (Tonnes

sources, including energy (e.g.

sources is collected

CO2e),

kwh of gas, electricity) and

via a dedicated digital

refrigerants is collected via

reporting platform. Data

Energy (MW)

a dedicated digital reporting

is entered by responsible

platform, Sphera, from M&S

M&S colleagues and

colleagues and external

external partners as

partners where relevant,

relevant, and verified and

and verified by M&S teams

signed off by accountable

following data verification

persons, following data

procedures.

verification procedures.

Conversion of volume units

For the reporting year,

(e.g. litres) of fuel to energy

the most recently

(MW) and quantities of CO2e

published emission

is calculated using relevant

factors at the time of

conversion and emissions

reporting are used. This

factors.

includes 2022 emissions

factors published by the

For a limited number of sites

UK Government (BEIS)

where data is not available,

and, for electricity use in

energy and refrigerant

Ireland, 2020 IEA scope 2

consumption has been

factors (published 2022).

estimated through a mix of

Emission factors not

previous year figures and

Marks and Spencer Group plc

Basis of Reporting 2023

4

METRIC

SCOPE

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

UNITS

BASE YEAR METHODOLOGY

Purchased electricity

otherwise available for

average site performances.

(green tariff):All electricity

refrigeration gases are

procured through energy

drawn from Bitzer Report

contracts that state

21.

electricity is from 100%

renewable sources. The

location-based method is

used to calculate emissions.

Gas:Natural gas used

primarily for heating

systems.

On-site renewable

electricity:Energy from

solar PV arrays located at

and used by stores and

warehouses.

Diesel generated electricity:

Fuel used for back up

generators and to power

emergency sprinkler

systems.

Heating oils:Fuel oils

used primarily for heating,

including gas oil, fuel oil,

paraffin and propane.

District heating & cooling:

Distributed heating and

cooling generated in a

centralized location.

LPG:A fuel typically used in forklift trucks.

ENERGY & EMISSIONS FROM PROPERTY IN INTERNATIONAL LOCATIONS (EXCL. IRELAND)

Energy and scope 1&2 greenhouse gas emissions (location-based) from M&S properties located in international locations (outside of the UK and Ireland), including from:

Energy consumption and scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas emissions (CO2e) from properties under M&S Group's operational control.

Operational control:It is deemed that an asset or operation is within operational control if Marks and Spencer Group or one of its subsidiaries (e.g. Gist) has the full authority to

Data on volumes of

Scope 1&2 greenhouse

emissions sources,

gas emissions (Tonnes

including energy (e.g.

CO2e),

kwh of gas, electricity)

and refrigerant leakage is

Energy (MW)

collected via a dedicated

digital reporting platform

Data on volumes of emissions sources, including energy (e.g. kwh of gas, electricity) and refrigerants is collected via

a dedicated digital reporting platform, Sphera, from M&S colleagues and external

Marks and Spencer Group plc

Basis of Reporting 2023

5

Disclaimer

Marks & Spencer Group plc published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 14:34:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
