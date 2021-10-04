Marks and Spencer : JAEGER LAUNCHES FIRST CAPSULE COLLECTION AS PART OF THE M&S FAMILY

This Wednesday Jaeger officially launches on M&S.com, with store trial to follow later in October

This first capsule collection of product embodying 'effortless elegance' follows months of work from the dedicated team

This Wednesday (October 6th) "all new" Jaeger is officially launching on M&S.com as part of the M&S family. The Jaeger team is unveiling a new look and feel for the brand (including logo - pictured above) and a much-anticipated first capsule collection. This launch marks the beginning of the next chapter for Jaeger, which like M&S, was founded in 1884 and has been creating quality, stylish clothing for 137 years.

In January M&S acquired the Jaeger brand for £6m. With its reputation for innovation in natural ﬁbres, British sourcing and distinctive style, M&S recognised the opportunity for a complementary addition to its own-brand range business, as part of its wider 'Brands at M&S' strategy. An independent team has been assembled to reinvigorate the brand under the leadership of experienced MD Fiona Lambert.

Alongside creating the first A/W capsule collection, the team has been redeveloping the brand's identity with partner Spring Studios, trading the existing stock purchased in the sale, and embedding the Jaeger brand into the M&S ecosystem to best utilise its infrastructure. This includes M&S's extensive delivery network and website which is visited by 13.5 million customers every week.

The new Autumn/Winter 2021 capsule collection, launching Wednesday is a curation of contemporary, collectable pieces within womenswear and menswear that embody British modernity with impeccable quality, cut and fit. Seasonal hero categories include coats, dresses and knitwear with key products inspired by the Jaeger archives - from the Iconic Shift Dress to the Perfect Pea Coat. True to the heritage of Jaeger, noble fabrics are at the heart of the collection offering trusted value including silk dresses (from £199), wool coats (from £199) and cashmere knitwear (from £125).

The A/W capsule collection clearly demonstrates the direction of Jaeger and will be followed by a broadened product offer for Spring/Summer 2022. The Jaeger team will be using customer feedback on this early product and extensive research to continue to shape the future of the brand. For the coming year, the team also has exciting plans to share with customers more of the exciting sourcing and sustainability stories behind the Jaeger product - items that truly are made to last with a rich heritage of British and European manufacturing.

The Jaeger capsule collection will launch online first with a store trial beginning from the end of October. As with all products on M&S.com, Jaeger items will be available for next day delivery or Click & Collect to over 700 M&S locations. The 12 store offer is a trial to explore different models - from "sell by sample" at Cribs Causeway (browse in-store, buy online) to a full "store within a store" in Edinburgh with a separate Jaeger entrance.

Fiona Lambert, MD of Jaeger, part of the M&S Family, said,"There's nothing more exciting than relaunching a brand and we are delighted to have taken the fabulous heritage of Jaeger and reimagined it with British modernity and sensorial quality that we believe will create "tomorrow's vintage". From the luxe wool suit to the tartan mini, this first capsule collection truly gives a flavour of what Jaeger will stand for - effortless elegance. We're looking forward to hearing feedback on our ranges from new customers and those who have been loyal to the brand over the years. What's most exciting is this is just the beginning."

Richard Price, MD of M&S Clothing & Home, said,"We're shaping the future of M&S Clothing to be more relevant, more often for our customers - responding to the emergence of platform retailing alongside utilising the strength of our own brand product engine. With Jaeger, we have the opportunity to exclusively offer our 22m customers a much-loved heritage brand which, under Fiona's leadership, is supported by our infrastructure but has independent vison and values - making it an important part of the M&S Family."

*Bluewater, Camberley, Cheshire Oaks, Cribbs Causeway, Edinburgh, Grafton Street - Dublin, Handforth, Harrogate, Kings Road, Marble Arch, Newcastle&Stratford

