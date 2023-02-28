Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Marks and Spencer Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MKS   GB0031274896

MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC

(MKS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30:00 2023-02-28 am EST
160.60 GBX   +1.74%
05:05a‘byob' : M&S is the first major retailer to roll out reduced packaging initiative for click & collect orders following successful customer trial
PU
03:54aOcado loss balloons as cost of living woe hits grocery sales
AN
02/24Marks and Spencer Group plc Appoints Cheryl Potter as Non-Executive Director, Effective 1 March 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marks and Spencer : M&S Announces £57m Investment in Store Colleague Pay

02/28/2023 | 11:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Retailer sets out its biggest ever investment in front line-colleague pay
  • New commitment means hourly rate of pay has increased 20% over last two years, alongside an extension of M&S's industry leading financial and wellbeing benefits

M&S has today announced its commitment to invest almost £60m in store colleague pay - its biggest ever investment in front-line colleague reward.

From 1st April, more than 40,000 Customer Assistants will see their hourly rate increase to £10.90, up from £10.20, meaning all M&S colleagues will be paid well ahead of the National Living Wage and in line with, or more, than the Real Living Wage. The rate of pay for Customer Assistants in London will also increase to £12.05, up from £11.25.

Today's announcement follows a substantive £46.5m investment in store colleague pay during the 22/23 financial year across two separate pay rises, including Marks & Spencer's first Autumn pay review. As a result, a full-time M&S customer assistant will earn nearly £150 a month more versus the same time last year. M&S's continued investment in colleague pay means, that in just over two years, since the start of 2021, the hourly rate of pay has risen by over 20%, which is ahead of the rate of inflation over this period.

Stuart Machin, Chief Executive at Marks & Spencer said: "Whether you're running a home or a business, everyone is trying to balance the reality of rising costs. Of course, we all hope inflation subsides, and there are some positive signs that it is doing so, but we need to help colleagues in the here and now. That's why we are investing so significantly in our hourly rates of pay and why we are supporting colleagues with a continued commitment to our wide-ranging package of industry leading benefits".

At the same time as investing in a competitive hourly pay, M&S is protecting frontline roles and has retained its wide-ranging package of exclusive colleague benefits. Over the last year, the retailer has worked closely with colleague representatives in its Business Involvement Group (BIG) to ensure its benefits package accurately reflects the changing needs of colleagues. Current benefits include:

  • A sector leading uncapped discount across all M&S branded food, clothing and home products,
  • A generous pension contribution,
  • The opportunity to participate in colleague share schemes,
  • Access to a 24/7 virtual GP service and employee assistance programme for colleagues and their wider family.
  • Free eye tests at M&S Opticians
  • Further benefits to support health and wellbeing, including free Check4Cancer support & risk assessments for the top 5 most common cancers in the UK - with free screenings for colleagues at higher risk.
28 Feb 20232023Corporate

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marks & Spencer Group plc published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 16:25:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
05:05a‘byob' : M&S is the first major retailer to roll out reduced packaging initiative fo..
PU
03:54aOcado loss balloons as cost of living woe hits grocery sales
AN
02/24Marks and Spencer Group plc Appoints Cheryl Potter as Non-Executive Director, Effective..
CI
02/23Britain's salad vegetable crisis its own fault, says former Sainsbury's boss
RE
02/21Where are the tomatoes? Britain faces shortage as imports hit
RE
02/21BoA cuts DS Smith; Jefferies likes JTC
AN
02/17M&S nudges out Waitrose, Aldi in supermarket satisfaction survey
AN
02/03FTSE 100 hits all-time high; energy stocks jump
RE
02/03Deutsche Bank Lifts Marks & Spencer to Buy from Hold, Boosts PT
MT
02/03Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Apple, Boeing, Meta, Starbuck..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 11 667 M 14 030 M 14 030 M
Net income 2023 305 M 367 M 367 M
Net Debt 2023 2 617 M 3 147 M 3 147 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 2,78%
Capitalization 3 101 M 3 729 M 3 729 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
EV / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 65 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Marks and Spencer Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 157,85 GBX
Average target price 154,76 GBX
Spread / Average Target -1,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stuart Machin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katie Bickerstaffe Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeremy Charles Douglas Townsend Chief Financial Officer
Archibald John Norman Chairman
Sacha Berendji Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC28.02%3 729
WALMART INC.-0.25%381 435
SYSCO CORPORATION-0.81%38 426
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.12.93%31 243
KROGER CO. (THE)-1.86%31 074
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED10.16%30 123