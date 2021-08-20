Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Marks and Spencer Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MKS   GB0031274896

MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC

(MKS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marks and Spencer : M&S Trading Update for 19 Weeks To 14 August 2021 STRONG START TO THE YEAR AND INCREASED GUIDANCE ON PROFIT OUTLOOK

08/20/2021 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Marks and Spencer Group Plc

Trading Update for 19 Weeks To 14 August 2021

STRONG START TO THE YEAR AND INCREASED GUIDANCE ON PROFIT OUTLOOK

Based on trading in the 19 weeks to 14 August 2021, M&S is today updating the market on the resulting improvement in its sales performance and profit delivery. At the start of the year, continued restrictions across large parts of the M&S store portfolio meant that the trading outlook was highly uncertain. Since then, M&S has seen an encouraging performance providing confirmation that the transformation programme is on track.

Food revenue in the period has outperformed, increasing 10.8% on last year and 9.6% on 2019/20. Core categories and retail park locations have traded strongly. Hospitality and franchise are progressively improving, although remain below 2019/20 levels due to reduced footfall and the slow return to more normal work patterns.

Despite the variable location performance, overall trading has been ahead of the market. To date, cost reduction programmes are helping to mitigate cost inflation and disruption in the supply chain, and the cost of increased colleague absence in the period.

Clothing & Home has seen a good recovery in its performance. Revenue is up 92.2% on last year and down just -2.6% on 2019/20. The change in our approach to trading, including more focussed ranges, fewer promotions and a substantially smaller summer sale, has resulted in full price sales up c.9% on 2019/20.

The pivot to online has continued with store sales down -19.8% on 2019/20 as many locations remain in slow recovery from the pandemic, although retail parks have outperformed.MS2 has continued its momentum as the business improves its online and data capability. Clothing & Home online sales are up 61.8% on 2019/20 and comprised c.35% of total Clothing & Home sales, and our guest brands and Sparks programme are performing well.

International revenue is up 39.7% on last year and down only -5.2% on 2019/20 despite the impact of lockdown in India in the early part of the financial year and substantial Brexit related effects on the supply of Food to our businesses in the Republic of Ireland and France. The push into global online remains promising with sales up c.40% on last year and more than doubling on 2019/20.

Outlook

Although there has likely been an element of pent-up consumer demand in trading to date, we believe this performance provides strong confirmation of the beneficial effects of the last 18 months 'Never the Same Again' changes. Despite this, there remains substantial uncertainty as to the continued strength of consumer demand, as well as disruption in both supply chains and consequent pressures on costs and margin.

However, assuming no further Covid-related restrictions on trading, at this early stage we expect adjusted profit before tax for the year to be above the upper end of previous guidance of £300-350m. We will report half year results on 10 November 2021 at which point we will provide more detailed financial guidance for the balance of the year.

Revenue, 19 weeks to 14 August1

% vs 20/21

% vs 19/20

Clothing & Home

92.2

-2.6

Food

10.8

9.6

International

39.7

-5.2

Group

29.1

4.4

C&H online

22.2

61.8

C&H stores

177.5

-19.8

Food ex hospitality/franchise

7.1

16.6

1 Unaudited revenue for the 19-week period from 4 April to 14 August at constant currency.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Fraser Ramzan: +44 (0) 7554 227758

Jack Cook: +44 (0) 20 3882 5535

Media enquiries:

Corporate Press Office: +44 (0) 20 8718 1919

-Ends-

Statements made in this announcement that look forward in time or that express management's beliefs, expectations or estimates regarding future occurrences and prospects are 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the United States federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect Marks & Spencer's current expectations concerning future events and actual results may differ materially from current expectations or historical results. Any forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, failure by Marks & Spencer to predict accurately customer preferences; decline in the demand for products offered by Marks & Spencer; competitive influences; changes in levels of store traffic or consumer spending habits; effectiveness of Marks & Spencer's brand awareness and marketing programmes; general economic conditions including, but not limited to, those related to the Covid-19 pandemic or a downturn in the retail or financial services industries; acts of war or terrorism worldwide; work stoppages, slowdowns or strikes; and changes in financial and equity markets. For further information regarding risks to Marks & Spencer's business, please consult the risk management section of the 2021 Annual Report (pages 47-57).

The forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this announcement, and Marks & Spencer does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Disclaimer

Marks & Spencer Group plc published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 06:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
02:14aMARKS AND SPENCER : M&S Trading Update for 19 Weeks To 14 August 2021 STRONG STA..
PU
08/18MARKS AND SPENCER : UK's M&S takes Percy Pig and other products to over 150 coun..
RE
08/18MARKS AND SPENCER : M&S launches food range to 150 new countries for the first t..
PU
08/16MARKS AND SPENCER : & Spencer Adds Six More Partner Brands To Online Store Lineu..
MT
08/16MARKS AND SPENCER : Britain's M&S expands online platform with more guest brands
RE
08/16MARKS AND SPENCER : M&S GROWS ITS OMINCHANNEL OFFER ‘BRANDS AT M&S'
PU
07/27MARKS AND SPENCER : M&s food launches first ever children's book in response to ..
PU
07/26MARKS AND SPENCER : M&s to roll out new digital click & collect model and accele..
PU
07/22UK to launch daily COVID tests in food sector to tackle 'pingdemic'
RE
07/21MARKS AND SPENCER : & Spencer Reducing Christmas Goods in Northern Ireland Amid ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 007 M 13 636 M 13 636 M
Net income 2022 242 M 329 M 329 M
Net Debt 2022 3 271 M 4 458 M 4 458 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 1,26%
Capitalization 2 793 M 3 817 M 3 807 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 69 577
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Marks and Spencer Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 142,70 GBX
Average target price 174,76 GBX
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Rowe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eoin Philip Tonge Chief Financial Officer & Director
Archibald John Norman Chairman
Carl Dawson Director-Information Technology
Stuart Machin Joint Chief Operating Officer & MD-Food
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC4.70%3 817
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY37.30%22 289
NEXT PLC10.33%13 673
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY17.88%6 540
DUFRY AG-15.74%4 631
RENT-A-CENTER, INC.58.03%4 071