Marks and Spencer : M&S VOTED FAVOURITE SUPERMARKET BY GOOD HOUSEKEEPING READERS

M&S wins accolade in annual Good Housekeeping Food Awards voted for by readers

M&S also wins Favourite Wine Retailer award

M&S claimed the top spot in a number of categories in this year's Good Housekeeping Food Awards, including being named Favourite Supermarket and Favourite Wine Retailer.

The awards, voted for by thousands of the title's readers since April, saw M&S receive more awards than any other retailer. Click here to see all results.

Stuart Machin, M&S Chief Executive, said: "Our goal is to protect the magic of our great quality, great value M&S products and modernise the way we bring these to our customers. That's what our transformative store renewal programme is all about and we've made some brilliant progress over the past two years rolling the format out to 45 stores.

Being named the nation's favourite supermarket is recognition of the great work we've achieved but there is still more to do. We must continue to modernise our store estate and drive forward with our transformation, creating a more digital and omnichannel M&S that offers consistently great quality and value to our customers. This is how we will achieve our aim of becoming the most trusted retailer in the UK where people love to work and shop."

Angela Trofymova, Head of Food Testing at the Good Housekeeping Institute said: "The Good Housekeeping Food Awards are a badge of honour as they are voted for by our readers and M&S has been crowned their favourite place to shop, taking top spot in several of our categories this year including the highly coveted favourite supermarket'."

M&S also scooped Favourite Wine Retailer, following a raft of other awards for its vast selection of wines including a coveted Platinum award in the recent Decanter World Wine Awards for its Les Domaines Brocard Organic Chablis. Earlier this year, the retailer launched Wine Shop Specials - fantastic offers available in store each month that make customers' favourite bottles even better value.

M&S boasts a broad range of red, white, rosé, sparkling and fortified wines for every budget, expertly blended by in-house winemakers Sue Daniels and Belinda Kleinig who have more than 40 years winemaking experience between them. The retailer has introduced two new excellent-value ranges in recent years: Classics, a collection of the best examples of customers' most-loved wine styles, and Found, affordable bottles of lesser-known wines from off the beaten track.

Angela Trofymova, Head of Food Testing at the Good Housekeeping Institute added: "With their extensive range of quality wines, our readers choose M&S when it comes time to raise a glass. They have everything you want in the range including great value bottles."

A selection of bottles from M&S's Found range, showcasing great-value, lesser-known wines from off the beaten track

The prestigious award wins come as M&S recently announced a multi-year partnership with the home nations football associations to inspire the UK to make healthier eating choices using the power of football through its 'Eat Well, Play Well' campaign. More information can be found here.

