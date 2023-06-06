Advanced search
Marks and Spencer : Modern Slavery Statement

06/06/2023
MODERN

SLAVERY

STATEMENT

2022/23

INTRODUCTION FROM OUR CEO

This is M&S's eighth Modern Slavery Statement issued in accordance with the Modern Slavery Act 2015. It sets out the steps we have taken (and continue to take) as a business during year ending 1 April 2023 to prevent slavery and human trafficking in our own operations and supply chain.

At Marks and Spencer, doing the right thing is a core behaviour in our business. This means treating everyone fairly and with respect, taking a zero tolerance approach to discrimination and unacceptable behaviour and treating supplier partners fairly and as partners in our success. We understand the responsibility to prevent, mitigate and remediate, as understood and carried out in accordance with the responsibility to respect human rights under the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs).

We recognise that modern slavery is a growing issue, and that global crises increase the risks of human trafficking and forced, bonded and child labour. Modern slavery can be more prevalent in situations where migrant workers are employed. People leaving their home countries for work can often find themselves lacking social support networks and knowledge of their rights

in the host country. The seasonal nature of agriculture work increases the risk of modern slavery as there is often

a need for temporary labour during peak harvest periods. Workers may be subjected to excessive working hours, substandard living conditions and withheld wages perpetrating their vulnerability to exploitation.

Regions experiencing cross-border economic migration face unique challenges as when large numbers of people migrate for work it can put a strain on resources and support infrastructures, creating an environment where vulnerable workers can be exploited.

As we review risks across the Group, we are particularly alert to, and focused on, initiatives to identify and prevent modern slavery in seasonal workers and regions with cross-border migration.

As"I complete my first year as CEO,

I am committed to leaning into these challenges and working collectively with the industry to tackle the issue of modern slavery. We are actively working with the agricultural sector to convene the government and wider supply base, as well as our peers, to act together to manage the risks arising from labour shortages in the UK. For example, we have been instrumental in the development of the Seasonal Workers module of the "Just Good Work" app which gives workers their rights in their own language once arriving in country and has been downloaded 19,000 times already.

This year we have also made progress in strengthening our own approach, including:

  • completing a review of our salient human rights issues at a country and sector level, with input from internal and external stakeholders;
  • carrying our targeted due diligence into our UK and ROI Own Operations covering; Cleaning and Waste Management, Facilities Management, Security Guarding, Construction, Warehousing and Operations and Logistics.
  • the continued roll out of worker voice technology across our Clothing & Home and Food supply chains; and
  • further strengthening our governance with the introduction of the ESG Business Forum.

As was the case last year, we have scored ourselves against the IASC maturity framework, with its four clearly defined stages. We believe we remain in the "Evolving Good Practice" category, with some activity in "Leading on Human Rights Innovation".

Our commitment to our customers and stakeholders is very clear; we will always treat people in our business and supply chain fairly. Doing the right thing by the people who work with and for M&S is part of our DNA, and at the core of the trusted value our customers expect from us - now more than ever.

Stuart Machin

Chief Executive Officer

Marks and Spencer Group plc

23rd May 2023

This Statement has been approved by the Board of Directors

Marks and Spencer Group plc

M&S Modern Slavery Statement 2022-23

2

OUR BUSINESS

M&S operates as a family of businesses across Food, Clothing

  • Home and International, each led by its own integrated management team, with functional accountability for their divisions, including marketing, supply chain and finance.

We do this through a network of 1,064 stores, and over 100 websites globally. Across our stores, support centres, warehouses and supply chain, our 64,000 colleagues serve over 30 million customers each year.

Ocado - M&S holds a 50% investment in Ocado Retail, a joint venture relationship between M&S and Ocado Group.

Ocado Retail publishes a separate Modern Slavery Statement.

International - We work with trusted partners to extend the M&S brand to markets around the world. This statement covers activity within our owned and JV International operations (Greece, Czech Republic - owned, and India - JV).

Services - M&S Bank is operated by HSBC. Due to the nature of their business, they report separately through HSBC.

Brands - In March 2021, we formally launched "Brands at M&S". To date, we have launched over 60 brands under owned, wholesale, consignment or collaboration models.

Gist - M&S acquired Gist, our principal Food logistics provider in July 2022. Gist will continue to report through their own Modern Slavery Statement.

Marks and Spencer Group plc

M&S Modern Slavery Statement 2022-23

3

OUR OWN LABEL SUPPLY CHAIN

We predominantly sell own-brand products, manufactured and marketed exclusively under the M&S brand. Our relationships with our supplier partners are built on trust with shared aims.

We have three primary groups of suppliers: Food, Clothing

  • Home and Goods not for Resale (GNFR):

Reporting transparently on our own-label supply chain practices and operations

is core to our approach to sourcing. We publish data within the M&S Interactive Supply Chain Map, disclosing our Tier 1 supply chain across Food and Clothing

  • Home. This scope also includes some raw materials, including wool, man-made cellulosic fibres, beef, fish and seafood, dairy, tea and coffee, and is updated twice each year.

GNFR includes products and services we buy to run our business and covers Logistics, Operations, Marketing Technology, HR, Property, Facilities Management and Packaging. We have nearly 1800 GNFR suppliers, 80% of the money we spend is with the top 250 suppliers.

Marks and Spencer Group plc

M&S Modern Slavery Statement 2022-23

4

POLICIES AND GOVERNANCE

We have several Group-wide policies in place that are relevant to modern slavery, all of which are signed off at director level. We continually review and develop our policies with input from in-house experts, suppliers and external stakeholders.

Global Sourcing Principles

First introduced in 1998, and extended to all suppliers and partners as of May 2016, these

principles set out our minimum requirements and expectations of how we and our supplier

partners conduct business to uphold human rights, labour environmental, ethical and legal

requirements in their own operations and their supply chains. The Principles were updated in

April 2022.

Human Rights Policy

States our commitment to respecting internationally recognised human rights in line with the

principles and guidance contained in the United Nations Guiding Principles (UNGPs) on Business

and Human Rights.

Code of Conduct

Sets a floor of minimum commitments for our business conduct. The commitments are focused

on key policy areas affecting M&S, to ensure we act in line with relevant laws and regulations,

industry standards and stakeholder expectations. The code applies to everyone at M&S, including

our Board, our management team and all our colleagues, as well as those working in any joint

ventures that we control and overseas sourcing offices.

Confidential Reporting

Aimed principally at our colleagues, but also available to others working in our supply chain,

Procedures

confidential reporting channels are managed by Safecall and concerns can be raised by phone

or online in multiple languages. We are also strengthening our approach with digital solutions

including worker voice feedback mechanisms.

Grievance Procedure for

Grievance mechanism to remedy adverse human rights impacts within the Food and Clothing &

Clothing, Home and Food

Home supply chains. The policy sets out how to raise a grievance and our recommended process

Supply Chains

for investigating and understanding concerns.

Our grievance policy was last updated in July 2022 and it is regularly reviewed to ensure it remains compliant with the ACASGrievance Procedure and best practice. Whilst the review did not identify any immediate opportunities to improve the process, it did identify potential opportunities to use the data we gather in a more effective way to help guide decision making across the business.

GOVERNANCE

Overall accountability for the Modern Slavery Statement and risk assessment process is held by the Executive Committee "ExCo", chaired by the CEO, Stuart Machin. The report is also reviewed by the ESG Committee for content, the Audit Committee for internal controls, and ultimately approved by the Board.

To further enhance our alignment across our family of accountable businesses, our modern slavery working group includes representatives from each of the accountable businesses and support functions. The working group reports quarterly on progress to ensure business-wide alignment, monitor progress against our modern slavery commitments and identify any emerging risks.

You can read more about our governance structures in our Sustainability Report.

Marks and Spencer Group plc

M&S Modern Slavery Statement 2022-23

5

