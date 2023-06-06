Marks and Spencer : Modern Slavery Statement

This is M&S's eighth Modern Slavery Statement issued in accordance with the Modern Slavery Act 2015. It sets out the steps we have taken (and continue to take) as a business during year ending 1 April 2023 to prevent slavery and human trafficking in our own operations and supply chain.
At Marks and Spencer, doing the right thing is a core behaviour in our business. This means treating everyone fairly and with respect, taking a zero tolerance approach to discrimination and unacceptable behaviour and treating supplier partners fairly and as partners in our success. We understand the responsibility to prevent, mitigate and remediate, as understood and carried out in accordance with the responsibility to respect human rights under the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs).
We recognise that modern slavery is a growing issue, and that global crises increase the risks of human trafficking and forced, bonded and child labour. Modern slavery can be more prevalent in situations where migrant workers are employed. People leaving their home countries for work can often find themselves lacking social support networks and knowledge of their rights
in the host country. The seasonal nature of agriculture work increases the risk of modern slavery as there is often
a need for temporary labour during peak harvest periods. Workers may be subjected to excessive working hours, substandard living conditions and withheld wages perpetrating their vulnerability to exploitation.
Regions experiencing cross-border economic migration face unique challenges as when large numbers of people migrate for work it can put a strain on resources and support infrastructures, creating an environment where vulnerable workers can be exploited.
As we review risks across the Group, we are particularly alert to, and focused on, initiatives to identify and prevent modern slavery in seasonal workers and regions with cross-border migration.
I complete my first year as CEO,
I am committed to leaning into these challenges and working collectively with the industry to tackle the issue of modern slavery. We are actively working with the agricultural sector to convene the government and wider supply base, as well as our peers, to act together to manage the risks arising from labour shortages in the UK. For example, we have been instrumental in the development of the Seasonal Workers module of the "Just Good Work" app which gives workers their rights in their own language once arriving in country and has been downloaded 19,000 times already.
This year we have also made progress in strengthening our own approach, including:
completing a review of our salient human rights issues at a country and sector level, with input from internal and external stakeholders;
carrying our targeted due diligence into our UK and ROI Own Operations covering; Cleaning and Waste Management, Facilities Management, Security Guarding, Construction, Warehousing and Operations and Logistics.
the continued roll out of worker voice technology across our Clothing & Home and Food supply chains; and
further strengthening our governance with the introduction of the ESG Business Forum.
As was the case last year, we have scored ourselves against the IASC maturity framework, with its four clearly defined stages. We believe we remain in the "Evolving Good Practice" category, with some activity in "Leading on Human Rights Innovation".
Our commitment to our customers and stakeholders is very clear; we will always treat people in our business and supply chain fairly. Doing the right thing by the people who work with and for M&S is part of our DNA, and at the core of the trusted value our customers expect from us - now more than ever.
Stuart Machin
Chief Executive Officer
Marks and Spencer Group plc
23rd May 2023
This Statement has been approved by the Board of Directors
Marks and Spencer Group plc
M&S Modern Slavery Statement 2022-23
OUR BUSINESS
M&S operates as a family of businesses across Food, Clothing
Home and International, each led by its own integrated management team, with functional accountability for their divisions, including marketing, supply chain and finance.
We do this through a network of 1,064 stores, and over 100 websites globally. Across our stores, support centres, warehouses and supply chain, our 64,000 colleagues serve over 30 million customers each year.
Ocado - M&S holds a 50% investment in Ocado Retail, a joint venture relationship between M&S and Ocado Group.
International - We work with trusted partners to extend the M&S brand to markets around the world. This statement covers activity within our owned and JV International operations (Greece, Czech Republic - owned, and India - JV).
Services - M&S Bank is operated by HSBC. Due to the nature of their business, they report separately through HSBC.
Brands - In March 2021, we formally launched "Brands at M&S". To date, we have launched over 60 brands under owned, wholesale, consignment or collaboration models.
Gist - M&S acquired Gist, our principal Food logistics provider in July 2022. Gist will continue to report through their own Modern Slavery Statement.
OUR OWN LABEL SUPPLY CHAIN
We predominantly sell own-brand products, manufactured and marketed exclusively under the M&S brand. Our relationships with our supplier partners are built on trust with shared aims.
We have three primary groups of suppliers: Food, Clothing
Home and Goods not for Resale (GNFR):
Reporting transparently on our own-label supply chain practices and operations
Home. This scope also includes some raw materials, including wool, man-made cellulosic fibres, beef, fish and seafood, dairy, tea and coffee, and is updated twice each year.
GNFR includes products and services we buy to run our business and covers Logistics, Operations, Marketing Technology, HR, Property, Facilities Management and Packaging. We have nearly 1800 GNFR suppliers, 80% of the money we spend is with the top 250 suppliers.
POLICIES AND GOVERNANCE
We have several Group-wide policies in place that are relevant to modern slavery, all of which are signed off at director level. We continually review and develop our policies with input from in-house experts, suppliers and external stakeholders.
Our grievance policy was last updated in July 2022 and it is regularly reviewed to ensure it remains compliant with the ACASGrievance Procedure and best practice. Whilst the review did not identify any immediate opportunities to improve the process, it did identify potential opportunities to use the data we gather in a more effective way to help guide decision making across the business.
GOVERNANCE
Overall accountability for the Modern Slavery Statement and risk assessment process is held by the Executive Committee "ExCo", chaired by the CEO, Stuart Machin. The report is also reviewed by the ESG Committee for content, the Audit Committee for internal controls, and ultimately approved by the Board.
To further enhance our alignment across our family of accountable businesses, our modern slavery working group includes representatives from each of the accountable businesses and support functions. The working group reports quarterly on progress to ensure business-wide alignment, monitor progress against our modern slavery commitments and identify any emerging risks.
Marks & Spencer Group plc published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 14:32:19 UTC.