Marks and Spencer : Modern Slavery Statement

This is M&S's eighth Modern Slavery Statement issued in accordance with the Modern Slavery Act 2015. It sets out the steps we have taken (and continue to take) as a business during year ending 1 April 2023 to prevent slavery and human trafficking in our own operations and supply chain. At Marks and Spencer, doing the right thing is a core behaviour in our business. This means treating everyone fairly and with respect, taking a zero tolerance approach to discrimination and unacceptable behaviour and treating supplier partners fairly and as partners in our success. We understand the responsibility to prevent, mitigate and remediate, as understood and carried out in accordance with the responsibility to respect human rights under the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs). We recognise that modern slavery is a growing issue, and that global crises increase the risks of human trafficking and forced, bonded and child labour. Modern slavery can be more prevalent in situations where migrant workers are employed. People leaving their home countries for work can often find themselves lacking social support networks and knowledge of their rights

in the host country. The seasonal nature of agriculture work increases the risk of modern slavery as there is often a need for temporary labour during peak harvest periods. Workers may be subjected to excessive working hours, substandard living conditions and withheld wages perpetrating their vulnerability to exploitation. Regions experiencing cross-border economic migration face unique challenges as when large numbers of people migrate for work it can put a strain on resources and support infrastructures, creating an environment where vulnerable workers can be exploited. As we review risks across the Group, we are particularly alert to, and focused on, initiatives to identify and prevent modern slavery in seasonal workers and regions with cross-border migration.

As"I complete my first year as CEO, I am committed to leaning into these challenges and working collectively with the industry to tackle the issue of modern slavery. We are actively working with the agricultural sector to convene the government and wider supply base, as well as our peers, to act together to manage the risks arising from labour shortages in the UK. For example, we have been instrumental in the development of the Seasonal Workers module of the "Just Good Work" app which gives workers their rights in their own language once arriving in country and has been downloaded 19,000 times already. This year we have also made progress in strengthening our own approach, including: completing a review of our salient human rights issues at a country and sector level, with input from internal and external stakeholders;