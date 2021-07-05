Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Marks and Spencer Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MKS   GB0031274896

MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC

(MKS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marks and Spencer : M&S INTRODUCES NEW 25p BANANA BUNDLES TO REDUCE WASTE

07/05/2021 | 07:16am EDT
This week, M&S introduces a new banana waste reduction scheme to all stores across England. In a retail first, the scheme enables customers to take home a cardboard bag of extra ripe bananas at great value, minimising the amount of M&S food that goes unsold.

Each cleverly designed 'Go Bananas' bag contains a minimum of three ready to eat bananas for just 25p along with two delicious recipes for families to get baking at home, including vegan banana muffins and everybody's favourite lockdown treat, banana bread.

The Go Bananas bag is being rolled out to all England stores across the country after a hugely successful trial period. M&S tested the bag at 10 stores and received a great response from local customers, selling a total of 6.8k banana bags, or 18k saved units of loose bananas that otherwise risked becoming food waste.

Pippa Masters, Fruit Buyer at M&S, commented: 'Bananas are among the most wasted produce at supermarkets as customers typically like to buy spotless yellow bananas to ripen at home, so we're excited to be extending our Go Bananas bags to more M&S stores, and further reduce food waste by offering bananas that are absolutely perfect for baking - and at great value.

'Home baking has seen a huge rise over the last year, with banana bread becoming the ultimate zeitgeist bake and a favourite for families. Our Go Bananas bags are helping us to become more relevant, more often for customers who are looking to enjoy baking tasty and convenient food at home.'

M&S has committed to reducing its food waste by 50% before 2030. As well Go Bananas, other initiatives include a nationwide surplus food redistribution scheme in collaboration with award-winning platform Neighbourly, which connects all its stores with local food charities.

Marks & Spencer Group plc published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 11:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 9 994 M 13 851 M 13 851 M
Net income 2022 246 M 341 M 341 M
Net Debt 2022 3 276 M 4 541 M 4 541 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 0,84%
Capitalization 2 988 M 4 122 M 4 141 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 69 577
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Marks and Spencer Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 152,65 GBX
Average target price 174,14 GBX
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Rowe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eoin Philip Tonge Chief Financial Officer & Director
Archie J. Norman Chairman
Carl Dawson Director-Information Technology
Stuart Machin Joint Chief Operating Officer & MD-Food
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC12.00%4 176
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY33.57%20 779
NEXT PLC12.08%14 066
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY20.53%7 040
DUFRY AG2.27%6 013
RENT-A-CENTER, INC.40.59%3 462