Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Marks and Spencer Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MKS   GB0031274896

MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC

(MKS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Marks and Spencer : M&S profit seen crashing 90% in "lost year" of pandemic

05/21/2021 | 01:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a M&S store at Oxford Street in London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Marks & Spencer is set to report on Wednesday a 90% slump in full-year profit after the COVID-19 pandemic hammered its clothing sales.

Analysts on average expect the 137-year old M&S, one of the best known names in British retail, to report a pretax profit before one-off items of 43 million pounds ($61 million) for its year to April 3, down from 403 million pounds in 2019-20.

That outcome follows the group reporting in November a first half loss - its first loss since joining the stock market in 1926.

It reflects an expected 34% crash in UK clothing and homewares like-for-like sales, due to multiple lockdowns which shut the retailer's non-food space, slightly offset by an expected 1.2% rise in food sales.

All UK clothing retailers have been hit hard by the crisis. Last month Primark which does not trade online, reported annual profit was down 90%. Next, which has a huge online business, has shown greater resilience but its full-year profit still fell 53%.

In 1998, M&S became the first British retailer to make a annual pretax profit of over 1 billion pounds. It repeated the feat in 2008.

Chairman Archie Norman, along with CEO Steve Rowe, has been driving the group's latest turnaround plan.

They have looked to transform M&S's culture, have closed stores, increased the use of technology, and improved product and value to broaden the retailer's appeal.

Norman has called 2020-21 a "lost year" for the retailer's profitability. But even before the pandemic hit, M&S was still struggling.

A year ago M&S said the crisis would indelibly change its business and it would speed up its plan, delivering three years of change in one. In August it cut 7,000 jobs.

Analysts at Barclays said the outlook for the year ahead is more consequential than looking back at the past year.

"We will be interested in any colour as to how trading has developed in the early part of full year 2021-22 - there could be positive noises as stores have been able to reopen and because M&S faces weak comps from this time last year," they said.

Earlier this week, M&S promoted strategy chief Katie Bickerstaffe and food boss Stuart Machin to joint chief operating officers, marking them as the internal frontrunners to succeed Rowe.

($1 = 0.7067 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By James Davey


© Reuters 2021
All news about MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
01:29pMARKS AND SPENCER  : M&S profit seen crashing 90% in "lost year" of pandemic
RE
09:15aMARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC  : annual earnings release
05/18MARKS AND SPENCER  : & Spencer Appoints Joint COOs As Part Of Management Shake-U..
MT
05/18MARKS AND SPENCER  : & spencer realigns management structure for next phase of t..
PU
04/27CATERPILLAR  : Has Aldi Taken Its Last Slice Of Cuthbert?
AQ
04/22MARKS AND SPENCER  : & spencer appoints fmcg leader to the board
PU
04/20MARKS AND SPENCER  : Credit Suisse Boosts Marks & Spencer PT, Keeps Outperform R..
MT
04/19MARKS AND SPENCER  : M&S To Build New Online Warehouse To Benefit From Consumer ..
MT
04/19MARKS AND SPENCER  : Britain's M&S to boost online capacity with second warehous..
RE
04/16After seed capital, Germany's Infarm hires Goldman to root out blank check -s..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 896 M 12 602 M 12 602 M
Net income 2021 1,76 M 2,50 M 2,50 M
Net Debt 2021 3 997 M 5 662 M 5 662 M
P/E ratio 2021 -235x
Yield 2021 0,29%
Capitalization 3 014 M 4 269 M 4 269 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 75 505
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Marks and Spencer Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 157,29 GBX
Last Close Price 154,15 GBX
Spread / Highest target 29,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steve Rowe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eoin Philip Tonge Chief Financial Officer & Director
Archie J. Norman Chairman
Carl Dawson Director-Information Technology
Andrew Nigel Halford Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC13.10%4 269
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY30.82%21 196
NEXT PLC14.28%14 683
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY16.49%6 464
DUFRY AG-0.90%5 557
RENT-A-CENTER, INC.46.07%3 823