Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Marks and Spencer Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MKS   GB0031274896

MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC

(MKS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/24 05:17:40 am
171.575 GBX   +4.68%
04:28aTravel stocks lift European shares as recovery hopes return
RE
08/20European Stocks Close Higher Led by Retail Stocks
MT
08/20FTSE 100 Rises 0.4% as Retail Gains
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Travel stocks lift European shares as recovery hopes return

08/24/2021 | 04:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Bullish brokerage comments lift Marks and Spencer

* Tech stocks rally globally

* Travel stocks gain on vaccine optimism

Aug 24 (Reuters) - European stocks extended their gains on Tuesday after a full U.S. approval of a COVID-19 vaccine boosted Wall Street to record highs, while data outlined a stronger-than-expected economic recovery in Germany.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1%, following a selloff last week that knocked it off record levels.

The list of gainers was topped by travel & leisure stocks , up 1.5%, followed by automakers and miners .

The Nasdaq hit an all-time closing high on Monday after U.S. health regulators granted full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE in a move that could accelerate U.S. inoculations.

Global stocks wobbled last week after data from U.S. and Asian economies signaled a slowing global economic recovery, as a spike in the Delta variant of the coronavirus prompted fresh restrictions in several parts of the world.

Investors are awaiting U.S. Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's speech at the annual Jackson Hole symposium on Friday for hints on the central bank's asset purchases tapering plans.

"Since the release of the Fed minutes last week, the consensus for the start of tapering has moved slightly forward, from the beginning of 2022 to December 2021," Unicredit analysts said.

"A hawkish surprise from Jackson Hole appears less likely and the next topic of major relevance is probably the U.S. labor market report on Sept. 3."

Meanwhile, data showed Germany's gross domestic product grew by 1.6% on the quarter from April to June, slightly up from its previous estimate of 1.5%, helped by private consumption and state spending.

Marks and Spencer Group rose 4.6% after Berenberg and Credit Suisse raised their price targets on the UK retailer's stock.

"Despite it being a moderate environment for UK consumption ... M&S is enjoying favorable positioning, market share gains from peers disappearing," Credit Suisse analysts said.

Norwegian salmon farmer Bakkafrost gained 1.3% following its second-quarter results.

Novartis slipped 0.8% after the Swiss drugmaker said its Kymriah CAR-T therapy did not meet the primary endpoint in a late-stage study. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKKAFROST 1.51% 738.4 Real-time Quote.18.76%
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC 4.73% 171.6278 Delayed Quote.20.25%
NOVARTIS AG -0.94% 85.2 Delayed Quote.2.77%
All news about MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
04:28aTravel stocks lift European shares as recovery hopes return
RE
08/20European Stocks Close Higher Led by Retail Stocks
MT
08/20FTSE 100 Rises 0.4% as Retail Gains
DJ
08/20FTSE : Consumer staples, financials lift FTSE 100 after worst week since Febr..
RE
08/20Consumer staples, financials lift FTSE 100 after worst week since February
RE
08/20European stocks end higher but log worst week in 6 months
RE
08/20Investors Hoping M&S Outlook Upgrade Signals Turning Point
DJ
08/20MARKS AND SPENCER : M&S springs rare profit upgrade as new strategy delivers
RE
08/20MARKS AND SPENCER : M&S Trading Update for 19 Weeks To 14 August 2021 STRONG STA..
PU
08/20Marks and Spencer Group plc Announces Revenue Results for the 19 Weeks to 14 ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 060 M 13 816 M 13 816 M
Net income 2022 246 M 338 M 338 M
Net Debt 2022 3 260 M 4 477 M 4 477 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 1,16%
Capitalization 3 208 M 4 401 M 4 407 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 69 577
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Marks and Spencer Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 163,90 GBX
Average target price 175,86 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steve Rowe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eoin Philip Tonge Chief Financial Officer & Director
Archibald John Norman Chairman
Carl Dawson Director-Information Technology
Stuart Machin Joint Chief Operating Officer & MD-Food
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC20.25%4 401
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY40.92%22 297
NEXT PLC12.05%13 939
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY20.65%6 694
DUFRY AG-13.15%4 795
RENT-A-CENTER, INC.64.80%4 219