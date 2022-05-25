Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Marks and Spencer Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MKS   GB0031274896

MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC

(MKS)
05/25
133.65 GBX   +1.06%
04:31aBritish Retailer Marks & Spencer Looks to Other Markets Following Decision to Exit Russia
MT
04:13aOcado Retail Cuts FY22 Sales Outlook Amid Cost of Living Crisis
MT
04:11aUK online grocer Ocado Retail cuts growth forecast in tough market
RE
UK online grocer Ocado Retail cuts growth forecast in tough market

05/25/2022 | 04:11am EDT
An Ocado delivery van seen driving in Hatfield

LONDON (Reuters) - Ocado Retail, the British online grocer owned by Ocado Group and Marks & Spencer, slashed its growth outlook on Wednesday as its customers ordered fewer items against the backdrop of a growing cost of living crisis.

The retailer said it expected sales this financial year to grow in the low single digits rather than the 10% it previously guided, while its core earnings margin would be in the low single digits.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)


© Reuters 2022
