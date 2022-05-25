UK online grocer Ocado Retail cuts growth forecast in tough market
05/25/2022 | 04:11am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Ocado Retail, the British online grocer owned by Ocado Group and Marks & Spencer, slashed its growth outlook on Wednesday as its customers ordered fewer items against the backdrop of a growing cost of living crisis.
The retailer said it expected sales this financial year to grow in the low single digits rather than the 10% it previously guided, while its core earnings margin would be in the low single digits.
