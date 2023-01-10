Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Marks and Spencer Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MKS   GB0031274896

MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC

(MKS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:31 2023-01-10 am EST
141.43 GBX   +0.23%
03:04aUK recession to limit 2023 growth in food retail sales to 5% - NielsenIQ
RE
01/09Peel Hunt raises real estate; UBS cuts Ashmore
AN
01/09After Christmas relief UK retailers face 2023 reality check
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK recession to limit 2023 growth in food retail sales to 5% - NielsenIQ

01/10/2023 | 03:04am EST
British lawmakers return to work at the Houses of Parliament in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Weak confidence around personal finances and a squeeze on disposable income will hold back growth in food retail sales to around 5% in 2023, according to market researcher NielsenIQ.

In November, the Bank of England forecast Britain was heading into a long recession, with inflation, running at 10.7%, not returning to its 2% target until early 2024 and the government's budget watchdog predicted the biggest squeeze on living standards since records began in the 1950s.

"We also expect the recession to start to influence shopper behaviour and reframe overall retail spend," Mike Watkins, NielsenIQ's UK head of retailer and business insight said on Tuesday.

He said 2023 will be tough for UK households as 33% only have enough money for essential spending with just 5% able to spend freely. Consumers in the middle are those that live comfortably but still watch their wallets.

NielsenIQ said UK grocery sales rose 10.9% in the four weeks to Dec. 31 year-on-year, masking a drop in volumes when accounting for inflation.

It said supermarkets benefited from very cold weather in early December and also from continued rail disruption due to labour strikes which held back spend in the hospitality channels helping food retailers to gain "share of calories consumed" from the out-of-home channels.

Echoing data from rival market researcher Kantar published last week, NielsenIQ said discounters Aldi UK and Lidl GB were the best performers with sales growth of 19.3% and 15.7% respectively over the 12 weeks to Dec. 31.

Of Britain's traditional major supermarket groups, No. 2 player Sainsbury's was the best performer with sales up 8.5% over the 12 weeks, followed by market leader Tesco with an 8.0% sales increase and No. 3 Asda with sales up 7.9%. Morrisons was the laggard with sales falling 1.1%.

Marks & Spencer also performed well with sales up 9.0%.

Tesco, Sainsbury's and M&S are all due to update on Christmas trading this week.

NielsenIQ said that while online sales rose 2.8% in December, its share of the grocery market fell to 10.4%, versus 11.2% a year ago.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Sandra Maler)

By James Davey


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY PLC 0.08% 247.5 Delayed Quote.13.50%
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC -0.57% 140.2939 Delayed Quote.14.44%
OCADO GROUP PLC -2.23% 727.4 Delayed Quote.20.49%
TESCO PLC -0.32% 242.6 Delayed Quote.8.47%
Analyst Recommendations on MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 11 415 M 13 925 M 13 925 M
Net income 2023 287 M 350 M 350 M
Net Debt 2023 2 707 M 3 302 M 3 302 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,78x
Yield 2023 3,22%
Capitalization 2 772 M 3 381 M 3 381 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
EV / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 65 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Marks and Spencer Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 141,10 GBX
Average target price 137,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -2,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stuart Machin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katie Bickerstaffe Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeremy Charles Douglas Townsend Chief Financial Officer
Archibald John Norman Chairman
Sacha Berendji Director-Retail, Operations & Property
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC14.44%3 381
WALMART INC.3.52%390 901
SYSCO CORPORATION2.96%40 136
KROGER CO. (THE)2.60%33 064
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED0.41%29 115
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.3.04%29 047