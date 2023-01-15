Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Marks and Spencer Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MKS   GB0031274896

MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC

(MKS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:25 2023-01-13 am EST
145.90 GBX   +0.41%
05:45pUK's M&S plans to open 20 new stores in Britain - The Times
RE
01/13Berenberg likes Pendragon; HSBC cuts Keywords
AN
01/12Global markets live: Tesco, T-Mobile, Apple, Roche, AbbVie...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK's M&S plans to open 20 new stores in Britain - The Times

01/15/2023 | 05:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk past a branch of Marks and Spencer (M&S) in London

(Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer plans to open 20 new stores creating 3,400 jobs throughout Britain, The Times reported on Monday.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2023
All news about MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
05:45pUK's M&S plans to open 20 new stores in Britain - The Times
RE
01/13Berenberg likes Pendragon; HSBC cuts Keywords
AN
01/12Global markets live: Tesco, T-Mobile, Apple, Roche, AbbVie...
MS
01/12British supermarkets cheer Christmas results
RE
01/12MarketScreener's World Press Review: January 12
MS
01/12Marks & Spencer food sales grow 10% during Christmas period
AN
01/12M&S boss says he is not worried about guidance for year ahead
RE
01/12Britons splurge at Christmas but retailers brace for tougher 2023
RE
01/12Centrica lifts outlook; Tesco Christmas sales up
AN
01/12Marks And Spencer : Full rns
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 11 570 M 14 120 M 14 120 M
Net income 2023 292 M 356 M 356 M
Net Debt 2023 2 614 M 3 190 M 3 190 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 3,12%
Capitalization 2 866 M 3 498 M 3 498 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
EV / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 65 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Marks and Spencer Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 145,90 GBX
Average target price 143,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target -1,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stuart Machin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katie Bickerstaffe Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeremy Charles Douglas Townsend Chief Financial Officer
Archibald John Norman Chairman
Sacha Berendji Director-Retail, Operations & Property
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC18.33%3 498
WALMART INC.2.13%391 818
SYSCO CORPORATION4.97%40 709
KROGER CO. (THE)2.45%32 369
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.3.99%29 495
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.83%28 518