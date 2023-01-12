Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Marks and Spencer Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MKS   GB0031274896

MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC

(MKS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:19 2023-01-11 am EST
143.40 GBX   +1.49%
02:29aMarks & Spencer Reports Growth in Fiscal Q3 Sales
MT
02:20aUK's M&S reports strong Christmas sales
RE
01/11JD Sports sees bills-free young shoppers boosting profits
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK's M&S reports strong Christmas sales

01/12/2023 | 02:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer reported strong Christmas sales, with a better-than-expected increase in like-for-like food sales of 6.3% delivering its best ever market share, and a 8.6% rise in clothing and home sales.

Chief Executive Stuart Machin said M&S outperformed the market in food in both volume and value in the four-week Christmas period for the second year running, whilst it maintained market leadership in clothing and home with its highest share in seven years.

"This performance across both our businesses provides confidence in delivering our full-year results," he said on Thursday.

International sales increased 12.5% at constant currency, with a strong performance in key franchise markets in the Middle East and owned markets including India in the 13 weeks to Dec. 31.

"There are clear macro-economic headwinds ahead and underlying cost pressures, but our strong trading performance provides confidence that the results for the year will be consistent with the guidance set out at the group's interim results in November," it said. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2023
All news about MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
02:29aMarks & Spencer Reports Growth in Fiscal Q3 Sales
MT
02:20aUK's M&S reports strong Christmas sales
RE
01/11JD Sports sees bills-free young shoppers boosting profits
RE
01/10UK recession to limit food retail sales growth in 2023 -NielsenIQ
RE
01/10UK recession to limit 2023 growth in food retail sales to 5% - NielsenIQ
RE
01/09Peel Hunt raises real estate; UBS cuts Ashmore
AN
01/09After Christmas relief UK retailers face 2023 reality check
RE
01/06After Christmas relief UK retailers face 2023 reality check
RE
01/05UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/05British shoppers defy cost-of-living crisis at Christmas
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 11 424 M 13 851 M 13 851 M
Net income 2023 287 M 348 M 348 M
Net Debt 2023 2 714 M 3 291 M 3 291 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 3,17%
Capitalization 2 817 M 3 416 M 3 416 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
EV / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 65 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Marks and Spencer Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 143,40 GBX
Average target price 137,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -4,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stuart Machin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katie Bickerstaffe Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeremy Charles Douglas Townsend Chief Financial Officer
Archibald John Norman Chairman
Sacha Berendji Director-Retail, Operations & Property
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC16.30%3 416
WALMART INC.3.06%394 083
SYSCO CORPORATION5.43%40 845
KROGER CO. (THE)3.14%32 649
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.3.74%29 243
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED-0.53%28 412