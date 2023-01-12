UK's M&S reports strong Christmas sales

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks &
Spencer reported strong Christmas sales, with a
better-than-expected increase in like-for-like food sales of
6.3% delivering its best ever market share, and a 8.6% rise in
clothing and home sales.
Chief Executive Stuart Machin said M&S outperformed the
market in food in both volume and value in the four-week
Christmas period for the second year running, whilst it
maintained market leadership in clothing and home with its
highest share in seven years.
"This performance across both our businesses provides
confidence in delivering our full-year results," he said on
Thursday.
International sales increased 12.5% at constant
currency, with a strong performance in key franchise markets in
the Middle East and owned markets including India in the 13
weeks to Dec. 31.
"There are clear macro-economic headwinds ahead and
underlying cost pressures, but our strong trading performance
provides confidence that the results for the year will be
consistent with the guidance set out at the group's interim
results in November," it said.
