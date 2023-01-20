Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Marks and Spencer Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MKS   GB0031274896

MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC

(MKS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:59:31 2023-01-20 am EST
149.90 GBX   +0.47%
03:18aUK shoppers cut back on spending as inflation takes its toll
RE
01/19Online retailer Boohoo sales drop 11% in Christmas period
RE
01/17European Markets Close Mixed Tuesday as Inflation Woes Take Center Stage at Davos
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK shoppers cut back on spending as inflation takes its toll

01/20/2023 | 03:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

Retail sales -1.0% m/m in Dec vs Reuters poll +0.5%

*

Annual fall of 5.8% is biggest on record for any December

*

ONS says cost-of-living squeeze behind the drop

*

Online sales hit by postal strike

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Inflation-pinched British consumers cut spending by the most in the key shopping month of December in at least 25 years, official data showed on Friday, dashing hopes for a Christmas boost for the country's flagging retail sector.

Sales were down by 5.8% compared with December 2021, the biggest fall for that month in records going back to 1997, and the ninth month in a row that they fell in annual terms.

Month-on-month, sales unexpectedly fell by 1% from November, the Office for National Statistics said, confounding a forecast for a 0.5% increase in a Reuters poll of economists.

Olivia Cross, with consultancy Capital Economics, said the surprise fall suggested that some of the resilience seen in the economy towards the end of last year petered out in December.

"What's more, we think the bulk of the drag on activity from high inflation and rising interest rates has yet to be felt and will weigh more heavily on retail spending and the overall economy in 2023," she said.

A survey published earlier on Friday showed a first drop in three months in consumer confidence in January which fell back close to its lowest level since at least 1974.

Britain's economy is widely expected to fall into a recession.

Retail sales volumes fell by 3.0% in 2022, their worst full-year performance since at least 1997.

Heather Bovill, the ONS's deputy director for surveys and economic indicators, said food sales had risen in November as shoppers stocked up early for Christmas, but they fell again in December with supermarkets linking the drop to higher food prices and the rising cost of living, she said.

Non-food stores sales volumes fell by 2.1% over the month as consumers cut back on non-essential spending. Food sales fell by 0.3% in December after a rise of 1.0% in November.

In terms of value, overall spending was down by a month-on-month 1.2% from November.

On Thursday, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey sounded a more hopeful note on the outlook for the economy this year, saying two consecutive falls in inflation in recent months was "the beginning of a sign that a corner has been turned."

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said many of the cost pressures facing retailers and their customers remained in 2023 but she also said the situation will improve in the second half of the year.

Christmas trading updates from Britain's biggest retailers, including Tesco, Sainsbury's and Marks & Spencer, were better-than-expected with shoppers returning to stores at the expense of online a key trend.

The ONS said online sales fell in December with strikes by postal workers believed to have encouraged people to buy more goods in stores. (Additional reporting by James Davey Writing by William James; Editing by Kate Holton and Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY PLC 0.79% 243.3 Delayed Quote.10.75%
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC 0.51% 149.955 Delayed Quote.21.01%
TESCO PLC 0.37% 249.2 Delayed Quote.10.70%
All news about MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
03:18aUK shoppers cut back on spending as inflation takes its toll
RE
01/19Online retailer Boohoo sales drop 11% in Christmas period
RE
01/17European Markets Close Mixed Tuesday as Inflation Woes Take Center Stage at Davos
MT
01/17Britain's online grocery slowdown won't impact deals pipeline -Ocado boss
RE
01/17Microsoft expands access to OpenAI tools, M&S inves..
MS
01/17Ocado shares down as Ocado Retail annual sales fall
AN
01/17Tight labour market fuels rate hikes fears
MS
01/17Stocks in the red as inflation slashes UK wages
AN
01/17Cost Of Living Crisis Drags Ocado Retail's FY22 Revenue Down Despite Record-high Christ..
MT
01/17UK real earnings continue to fall; stocks called down
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 11 623 M 14 369 M 14 369 M
Net income 2023 292 M 361 M 361 M
Net Debt 2023 2 615 M 3 232 M 3 232 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 3,05%
Capitalization 2 931 M 3 624 M 3 624 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
EV / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 65 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Marks and Spencer Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 149,20 GBX
Average target price 146,43 GBX
Spread / Average Target -1,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stuart Machin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katie Bickerstaffe Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeremy Charles Douglas Townsend Chief Financial Officer
Archibald John Norman Chairman
Sacha Berendji Director-Retail, Operations & Property
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC21.01%3 624
WALMART INC.-0.67%374 397
SYSCO CORPORATION1.11%39 006
KROGER CO. (THE)1.53%31 496
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.3.74%29 338
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED4.08%29 169