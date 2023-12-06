Over six million digital doors have been opened on the M&S app in just five days.

Hundreds of thousands of new customers have downloaded the app, pushing it to number one in the app store over the weekend.

Over half a million free gifts and savings have been redeemed- with over 10 million still up for grabs in the remaining week - including Christmas light up Liqueurs and bottles of Prosecco.

Wednesday 6 December: In just five days, more than six million doors have been opened since '12 Days of M&S', the retailer's popular digital advent calendar, launched on 1 December.

Previously known as '12 Days of Sparks', the digital advent calendar returned this month for its third year, bigger and better than ever - pushing the M&S app to number 1 in the app store over the weekend, as hundreds of thousands rushed to download the app.

In the first five days, over half a million customers have redeemed their free gifts or festive offers which have included everything from Christmas decorations, pyjamas, slippers to chocolates and boxes of biscuits.

With seven days still to go, there are over 10 million free gifts still up for grabs; this week's giveaway includes the hugely popular Christmas light up Liqueurs and bottles of Prosecco, plus a special saving on Christmas Jumpers, just in time for the big day.

Customers who open all 12 doors, will automatically be entered into the draw for the chance to win a magical M&S Christmas with a £10k M&S Gift Card, plus thousands of other prizes up for grabs too.

Sharry Cramond, Director of M&S Food Marketing and M&S Loyalty said:"We wanted to make 12 Days of M&S bigger, better and more festive than ever before and the response has been incredible, with hundreds of thousands of customers already picking up their free gifts from store and making savings using their festive offers.

"Don't panic if you haven't downloaded the app yet, there's still time to enjoy a whole week's worth of gifts and offers, including our incredible Light-Up Liqueurs. They're brilliant for gifting to loved ones or enjoying while decorating the tree, wrapping gifts and preparing your festive feasts this year!"

ENDS

About 12 Days of M&S:

How to claim: Customers have 24 hours to open each door on M&S.com, and 48 hours on the M&S app. Rewards are automatically activated by opening the door. Validity periods will vary and can be found on each offer. T&Cs apply.

About Sparks:

Sparks is M&S' customer reward scheme which gives customers the chance to receive treats and thank yous and get their shopping for free.

Customers have the chance to win their shopping for FREE every time they shop with M&S. M&S surprises and delights one Sparks customer per store every single week by gifting them their entire shopping basket - from a sandwich to a sofa.

Through Sparks, hundreds of offers are available to customers. Ranging from discounts across M&S Foodhall to offers across clothing, home, and beauty

M&S also works with a number of third parties to help customers save outside of M&S, including Sparks Days Out, experiences, discounts on theatre tickets and lots of competitions to anything from a car to a gift-card

Recent free treats include Swiss chocolate, Percy Pigs, apples, in-store bakery treats, bananas and lots more

Sparks also allows customers to donate to the causes they care about, with M&S donating 1p to each customer's chosen charity every time they complete a transaction. Since 2014 M&S has donated more than £10m to customers' chosen charities.

06 Dec 2023