LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer's co-chief executive Katie Bickerstaffe will leave the company this year, it confirmed on Thursday.

Bickerstaffe, who has held the position since 2022, playing a key role in the clothing and food group's revival, will step down after M&S's annual shareholder meeting in July.

Her planned exit was first reported by Sky News on Wednesday. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)