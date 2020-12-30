EVERYDAY STYLE & VALUE: M&S EXPANDS POPULAR ACTIVEWEAR RANGE GOODMOVE TO INCLUDE MENSWEAR AND KIDSWEAR

Activewear launching for the whole family for 2021, including dedicated activewear offer for kids (part of strategic focus on more everyday kids' clothing)





New product offering follows the accelerated shift to casualwear seen during 2020-over half of M&S customers have been wearing activewear more and more as everyday clothing





Wellness and fitness remain top of customers' minds. 80% of M&S customers want to get fitter in 2021





As part of its Never the Same Again programme, M&S is committed to adapting its Clothing & Home product offer to reflect accelerated customer trends, with relevant ranges that offer unbeatable everyday style and value. This includes a far bigger focus on casualwear, so for 2021 the retailer is expanding its popular Goodmove womenswear range to include both kidswear and menswear.





Goodmove is an important part of the shift to casualwear seen during 2020, with over half (52%) of M&S customers* saying they have been wearing activewear more as everyday clothing this year and around a quarter (24%) citing its suitability for everyday use as one of the main reasons they buy activewear.





Goodmove launched at the start of 2020 and has been incredibly popular with women looking to work out in style during the pandemic. In a recent survey of M&S customers one in four had bought activewear from M&S in the last year. During the first half of the year (March-September) activewear sales on M&S.com (now the UK's second biggest clothing website) were up over 200%. The £25 Go Move Black leggings were a best seller in the Goodmove range with 15,000 pairs sold-ergonomically designed to fit and flatter, customers continue to praise the quick-dry fabric and handy phone pocket.





For 2021 M&S is backing the popular products like printed leggings with bigger buys and introducing new products as it continues to innovate for customers. Amongst the new products in the inclusive collection (available up to size 24) is M&S's first flexifit sports bras. Flexifit material, which offers 360 degree stretch for the ultimate comfort, has been incredibly popular during covid within loungewear products and introducing it is part of M&S's continued efforts to build on its market leadership in activewear bras (favoured by 1 in 4 women).





Launching Goodmove in kidswear in early January is part of M&S's continued kidswear strategy to move its product offer from more 'special occasion' to 'everyday.' This change has only grown in importance during 2020 with kids' clothing a priority purchase for consumers and over half of customers saying they've been working out more as a family during 2020, with many inspired by initiatives such as Joe Wick's 'PE with Joe'.

At the start of 2020 M&S introduced new product age breaks and moved to designing products specifically for younger or older children. Featuring bright colours and bold prints, the kidswear collection (which is for older kids) has a fun, playful aesthetic with contemporary styling and includes mix and match items as well as co-ordinating sets. The clothes are suitable for a range of activities from dance routines at home to football in the park with friends. With a focus on value, prices start from just £10.





The menswear Goodmove offer sees the activewear range for men increase at M&S with a more focused & cohesive range. It comes as 47% of men say they will be purchasing activewear in the next three months (a higher proportion than women).

As with the womenswear collection launched last year, there has been a focus on relevant innovation with performance designs such as double layer shorts with an inner compression layer. Reflecting changing customer habits, the products have been developed for a range of workouts, for example the footwear offer includes both trainers and walking shoes. Created by a design team passionate about sustainability the menswear Goodmove offer is the most sustainable to date, with over 98% of products being made from sustainable materials including recycled polyester, nylon, and cotton sourced through the Better Cotton Initiative.

The new products arrive as M&S customers are firmly thinking about staying fit and healthy for 2021. In a recent customer survey, 77% of M&S customers said they want to be more active in 2021, 80% want to get fitter and 69% want to do more outdoor exercise.

Jill Stanton, M&S's Womenswear & Kidswear Director said:

'2020 has cemented activewear as a staple in our wardrobes-we've worn it not just to workout but to work as well. By expanding Goodmove into mens and kids we want to continue to drive growth through a stylish and relevant product offer. Fabric quality & innovation remain at the heart of the range-from quick-dry fabrics to blackout leggings-which is part of what makes it such great value. During the pandemic lots of us got active outdoors with family & friends and our new offer is perfect for continuing that trend.'

All new Goodmove in womenswear and menswear is available now on M&S.com with kidswear launching in early January. Product will also launch in selected stores in early January in line with government guidance. All Goodmove product has been shot in M&S's new more contemporary marketing style and will be communicated to customers through extensive digital marketing.

*sample size of c.800 customers

